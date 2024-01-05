A GP surgery in Wigan has been placed into special measures by health watchdogs.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) deemed Billinge Medical Practice to be inadequate after finding that patients struggled to get through to the surgery by phone and had systems that did not identify, manage and mitigate risks.

The Recreation Drive site has changed appointment systems since, but the CQC report stated it has not yet got patient feedback to see if it is sufficient.

Bosses at the surgery say it is now under new management.

Billinge Medical Practice, Recreation Drive

Dr Sean O’Kelly, chief inspector of health care for the CQC, wrote in his report: “I am placing this service in special measures. Services placed in special measures will be inspected again within six months.

“If insufficient improvements have been made such that there remains a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service. This will lead to cancelling their registration or to varying the terms of their registration within six months if they do not improve.”

Since the Inspection in September and the publication of the report at the end of December, the practice has recruited additional clinical staff including doctors and advanced nurse practitioners to improve access to the practice. In addition to that, they have recruited more administrative and reception staff to ensure they can improve call waiting times and admin efficiencies.

In response to the report, a spokesperson for the practice said: “The Partners would like to address the recent CQC report at Billinge Medical Practice and offer reassurance to our patients that we are taking immediate action to address the issues raised. Since the inspection in September 2023, there have been significant changes in both partnership and management at the practice, demonstrating our commitment to addressing the concerns raised.

“We are pleased to inform our patients that three new experienced partners have joined the practice as of November 1, 2023, bringing fresh perspectives and expertise to the team. In addition, we have strengthened our management team with experienced professionals who are dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of care and operational excellence.

“The new partners and management team are fully committed to addressing the areas identified within the CQC report and have already taken steps to rectify a number of the issues.

“We have developed a comprehensive improvement plan with clear milestones to guide our actions and ensure that the necessary changes are made in a timely manner. Our focus is on enhancing the quality of care and services we provide to our patients, and we are working diligently to achieve this goal.

“We would like to reassure our patients that their wellbeing and satisfaction are our top priorities. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate their patience and understanding during this time of transition and improvement.

