Police and transport bosses have condemned the “criminal damage” which saw two new speed cameras cut down in Wigan.

As previously reported, two yellow speed cameras installed just a few months ago were found on the ground on Friday – one on Wallgate, near Wigan Pier, and the other on Spring Road, Kitt Green.

At the time it was not known what had caused the devices to fall, but footage has now been posted on YouTube which appears to show someone cutting down the camera on Spring Road.

A still image from the footage appearing to show someone cutting down a speed camera on Spring Road, Kitt Green

And police have confirmed they are investigating both incidents as criminal damage.

The video seems to be CCTV footage from a property on the street and is timed at just after 11.30pm on Thursday.

Bright flashes of light can be seen in the black and white video as a figure on a bike appears to work away at the stem on which the speed camera is fixed.

The video has been uploaded to YouTube in two parts by a user named “andy with an E” and the title says the speed camera was “destroyed by activists”. Further information about the identities of the “activists” or their goals was not provided.

The fallen speed camera on Spring Road, Kitt Green

The same user posted a video filmed in daylight showing the speed camera on the ground.

The new speed cameras were among several installed around the borough over the summer, replacing the previous cameras in a traditional grey pillar topped with a yellow box.

Insp Stephen Hanley, from Wigan police, said: “The recent criminal damage to two speed cameras on Wallgate and Spring Road, Wigan on December 29 is a cause for concern.

"Speed cameras play a crucial role in road safety and are put in place to deter speeding and ultimately keep the public safe. Exceeding the speed limit increases the time it takes for vehicles to stop and can increase the chances of a fatality resulting from a collision.

"We therefore take reports of this nature very seriously and GMP Wigan division is investigating these crimes. I would urge the community to report any relevant information or footage to police that may help with our enquiries.”

Peter Boulton, Transport for Greater Manchester’s head of highways, said: “We strongly condemn the irresponsible actions of those who have vandalised two spot speed safety cameras which have recently been upgraded in Wigan. These cameras are used to stop people speeding, reduce collisions and make our roads safer for everyone that uses them.

“Speeding is a cause in most fatal collisions and in Wigan alone 57 people have been needlessly killed or seriously injured between 2020 and 2022 as a result of speeding.

“It is beyond reckless for these people to vandalise these spot speed safety cameras, and I would urge them to consider the potential consequences of there being one less camera on our roads and how they would feel if the next person killed by someone speeding is a friend, relative or loved one.”