Wigan GP surgery reminds patients that staff 'are human too' amid increasing verbal abuse

Standish Medical Practice, on High Street, has reported an increase in verbal abuse towards its non-clinical staff recently.

A lengthy post on its Facebook page said people may find it frustrating when they cannot contact the surgery by phone straight away or have difficulty booking an appointment immediately.

But it reminded patients that it has a “zero tolerance” policy, that staff “are human too” and they should “not be left upset or distressed following an interaction with a patient”.

It is not the first time the practice has highlighted the abuse faced by staff, with partner Dr Nadia Ghalayini sharing the issues they had to deal with both in the surgery and on social media last year.

The latest post, published on Monday morning, said: “Unfortunately, we have noticed, yet again, an increase in verbal abuse to our reception staff.

“Over the last month, the majority of our non-clinical staff have received some form of verbal abuse from a patient.

“All staff and patients are expected to behave in an acceptable and respectable manner.

“The practice follows the NHS guidance concerning Zero Tolerance.

“Staff should not be left upset or distressed following an interaction with a patient.

“We understand it can be frustrating if you can not get through to the surgery straight away or secure an appointment as quickly as you would always like.

“Please be reassured that this is not because we have taken the phones off the hook, as some patients have suggested, but because we are answering the increasing number of enquiries from all our patients.

“We also understand your frustrations when the appointments have all been booked for the day.

“Our doctors are working to full capacity and trying to see and speak to as many patients as possible.

“Once their lists are full, we are then trying to help as many patients as possible by signposting to other areas such as GP Alliance, NHS 111 and the pharmacies for minor ailments.