The Thomas Linacre Centre is currently experiencing a total loss of electrical power, meaning all systems and equipment are affected by this incident.

All appointments scheduled to take place today (Thursday April 18) are in the process of being cancelled, rescheduled or transferred to another centre.

Thomas Linacre Centre

A spokesperson for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) said: “We can confirm that we are currently experiencing a loss of power at the site.

"This is being investigated and the Trust’s Senior Management team are on site to support.

Please be assured that we are in the process of contacting all patients with appointments this morning to advise as to whether your appointment will need to be cancelled, rescheduled or redirected to another site within the Trust.

"If necessary, we will be arranging transport for those patients who need it.