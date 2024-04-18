Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation was launched following reports of “concern for welfare” at a property in Marsh Green, after information was shared from a partner agency.

Tragically, at the weekend officers found what they believe to be human remains of a young baby.

Since then, specialist officers, crime scene investigators, detectives and uniformed officers have been carrying out searches and inquiries, to understand the circumstances of what may have happened.

There was an increased police presence after officers found the remains of a baby.

Five people aged between 20 and 70 were arrested on suspicion of concealing a death and unlawful burial.

They remain on police bail pending further inquiries.

After the devastating news unfolded, cuddly toys - including an elephant, a rabbit and a dog - were left for the baby

Around a dozen bouquets of flower have also been left

Det Ch Insp John Davies leading the investigation said: “I completely understand why the news of this discovery has shocked the community.

"It really is a tragic set of circumstances.

“I want to provide reassurance to those residing locally that our continued presence in the area is simply to ensure we are being as diligent and thorough as possible, and to listen to any concerns you may have, not because there is any risk to the public. I am confident in saying there is no wider threat.

“This is an incredibly complex investigation, and as such is going to take some time to arrive at answers both we and the community want; we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances leading up to the recovery of the remains. At this stage of our investigation, we have not found any other remains and believe this to be an isolated incident.

“As soon as we are able to confirm further details about the circumstances, we will do so.

"The co-operation and understanding of the community have not gone unnoticed.”

Anyone with any information which they believe could assist the investigation is encouraged to call 101 quoting log 1609 of 10/04/24.