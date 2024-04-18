Wigan healthcare centre sees power restored
The Thomas Linacre Centre had been experiencing a power cut earlier today (April 17) forcing it to close.
No electricity meant all of its systems and equipment were affected.
Those who had scheduled an appointment for this afternoon are being advised to still attend.
An update on Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s website said: “We can confirm that we have now reinstated power at the Thomas Linacre Centre and the site is operational.
"We are advising patients who have appointments this afternoon to please attend, unless you have been contacted and are advised otherwise.
“We would like to thank patients and staff for their patience, support and co-operation whilst we are restarting services, but advise there may still be some disruption at the site.
