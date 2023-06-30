Wigan healthcare staff 'thrilled' to be nominated for prestigious national award

The NHS Parliamentary Awards, now in their fifth year, honours individuals and teams working across the health and care sector.

In the North West, more than 150 nominations were received in 10 categories by more than 50 MPs for going above and beyond to provide innovative and compassionate care to patients.

A panel of senior executives selected regional champions, who have been shortlisted for the national awards and will go head-to-head with others from across the country at an awards ceremony in London on Wednesday, July 5 – the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

First Contact Practitioner service team members

The first contact practitioner (physiotherapy) team (FCP) at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted for the Excellence in Primary and Community Care award.

In April 2021, an FCP service was established across Wigan to have specialist physiotherapy clinicians, employed by the hospital trust, to work exclusively in GP practices.

They assess, investigate, diagnose and manage patients presenting with musculoskeletal complaints without the need for GP consultation, increasing availability of appointments to primary care and helping to address workforce issues in general practice.

Physiotherapy lead Sarah Russell said: "We're very proud of this project and we're thrilled to be nominated for such a prestigious award that highlights the work we're doing at the trust."

Wigan Infirmary

Regional director for NHS England North West Richard Barker said: “It’s great to see the outstanding contributions from NHS staff and volunteers in the North West are being recognised at this year’s NHS Parliamentary Awards.

“In the past year, we’ve seen incredible work to recover from the pandemic, including reducing the backlog of NHS care and continuing to deliver the most successful vaccination programme in our history – which have been recognised in these nominations.