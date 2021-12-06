Wigan healthcare workers get £150 cash boost in time for Christmas

Public sector trade union Unison has secured a £150 payment for 388 healthcare assistants (HCAs) who work for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Earlier this year, the union reached an agreement with the trust which will result in the HCAs receiving back-pay for historic underpayment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust runs hospital sites including Wigan Infirmary

But it was disappointed that the pay deal was not implemented in time to be included in December’s pay packets.

However, the trust has agreed to make a £150 goodwill payment this month to all HCAs who are in scope for back-pay.

Silas Nicholls, the trust's chief executive, said: "We are delighted to have reached this agreement and fully recognise the fantastic contribution our healthcare assistants provide towards the best possible care for our patients.”

Wigan health Unison branch chairman Phil Powell said: “We were dissatisfied that the trust has not yet been able to implement the monumental HCA pay deal agreed earlier this year.

“Despite this disappointment, we are delighted that the trust has agreed to make a substantial payment to almost 400 dedicated HCAs before Christmas as an acknowledgement of their commitment to patient care.

“This is a significant victory for our hardworking HCAs and for Wigan health Unison branch. We are the first NHS trust in Greater Manchester to implement these changes to fully reflect the vital work that HCAs undertake.

“In the New Year, we will work with the trust to ensure that the process of re-banding hundreds of HCAs from band two to band three has trade union oversight. If any HCAs require any advice or support on this issue, they should contact the branch and we will be happy to help.”