When it comes to good sports, Bedford High in Leigh, is top of the list after achieving the gold standard awarded by the School Games Mark Gold Award.

The government-led initiative is organised by the Youth Sport Trust and endorsed by Sport England as well as Team GB and rewards schools for their commitment to the development of competition across the school and into the community.

The Year 7 Rugby team at Wembley

The gold standard is aimed at those schools that want to challenge themselves and demonstrate continuous improvement against a set of national objectives.

Objectives include increasing and improving the opportunities on offer for students to take part in school games, creating positive experiences and ensuring that sports and physical activity allow young people to improve and boost motivation, and to deliver positive experiences that build character.

Bedford High’s head of PE Lauren Pickup said: “It has been a great year for sports and PE at our school and we have enjoyed some really good success stories. We are committed to providing the best physical education experiences for our students not only to allow them to excel on the sports field but to live healthier, active lives.”

Some of the highlights at Bedford throughout the year includes The Year 7 Boys’ Rugby Team won the Wigan Schools Cup, the North West Counties tournament and made it to the final of The Champions Schools Cup Final at Wembley,

Furthermore, the Year 9 Boys’ Football Team took top honours in the Manchester United Hub Tournament, and the girls year seven and eight football teams both came second in the Wigan School Games.

The school’s sporting success will form part of the activities taking place at Bedford High School’s Open Evening on Wednesday, September 27. The event starts with the headteacher’s welcome at 6.30pm and again at 7.30pm.

Bedford headteacher Paul McCaffery said: “We are thrilled with our students’ sporting success and delighted that this has led to the School Games Mark Gold Award. It is a reflection of the efforts of our dedicated staff, students, and the wider community in promoting and encouraging sport and physical activity at our school.