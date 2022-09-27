Helen Ward, 92, is a client of Right at Home North Cheshire and Leigh which looks after her at her home in Lowton.

She was invited to the annual show by organisers and was delighted to receive a one-to-one tour of the floral art tent by national flower judge for the NAFAS (National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies), Pam Fletcher-Williams.

Helen is 92 and has been an avid gardener all her life but sadly has not been able to take part in her favourite hobby recently due to worsening health conditions. She was invited as a VIP guest to Southport Flower Show and treated to a 1-2-1 tour of the show by a National Flower Judge.

Her wish was the seventh to be granted as part of the care provider’s Tin Full of Wishes 10-year anniversary campaign, which is celebrating a decade of making a difference to clients’ lives by granting 10 once-in-a-lifetime wishes.

Helen, who spent most of her career in the photography department at Atomic Energy in Culcheth, has been an avid gardener all her life but sadly has not been able to take part in her favourite hobby recently due to worsening health conditions.

She loves admiring and learning about flowers from across the globe, so the Southport Flower Show provided her with a dream day out.

Helen ended her visit by indulging in an afternoon tea with her care giver, Jayne Glackin, who joined her for the day and was treated to a bunch of flowers from the show by the team at Right at Home.

Helen said: “I was over the moon to be asked here.

"My care givers provide me with such great company, they are always in such a jovial mood – it really means a lot to me.

"It’s been a beautiful day, absolutely beautiful. I couldn’t have wished for anything better.”

Care giver Jayne said: “I wanted to nominate Helen as I know how much her garden and beautiful flowers mean to her - all of her care team love visiting her and she’s always a pleasure to be around.

"You don’t get to know and understand people like you do when you’re a carer – when else do you get to make someone’s wish come true?