Disabled man rescued by Wigan firefighters after falling into the canal

Firefighters pulled a man with mobility issues to safety after he slipped and fell into the canal.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 8:31 am
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 8:31 am

The 53-year-old, who walks with a stick, had been making his way along a section of muddy towpath near to Beech Hill crossroads at about 1pm on Monday September 27 when he lost his footing.

A passer-by heard his cries for help and police were quickly on the scene where they secured him with a rope.

The canal near to where the accident happened

But because he seemed to be OK, they left him in the waist-high water for a few extra moments while they waited for a Wigan fire crew to arrive.

Firefighters then put a ladder in the water as they brought the man to safety.

He was uninjured and was taken home in a police patrol car.

Watch manager Gerry Davis said the whole operation took less than 15 minutes.

