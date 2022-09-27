Disabled man rescued by Wigan firefighters after falling into the canal
Firefighters pulled a man with mobility issues to safety after he slipped and fell into the canal.
The 53-year-old, who walks with a stick, had been making his way along a section of muddy towpath near to Beech Hill crossroads at about 1pm on Monday September 27 when he lost his footing.
A passer-by heard his cries for help and police were quickly on the scene where they secured him with a rope.
But because he seemed to be OK, they left him in the waist-high water for a few extra moments while they waited for a Wigan fire crew to arrive.
Firefighters then put a ladder in the water as they brought the man to safety.
He was uninjured and was taken home in a police patrol car.