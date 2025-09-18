It was mud, sweat and cheers for a Wigan hospice worker who braved the toughest-ever military obstacle course to raise money for the charity close to her heart: Derian House.

Ann-Marie Fishwick, who supports young people and their families in her role at the children’s hospice in Chorley, powered through the Born Survivor military assault course in the Ribble Valley.

From epic mud slides and a fire pit jump, to a barbed wire army crawl and an enormous wall, Ann-Marie and her two friends confronted 30 arduous obstacles at the UK’s most authentic military course.

They joined nine daredevils who collectively raised £2,835.06 for Derian House, the charity that cares for 400 babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across the North West.

Ann-Marie, a community fund-raiser at Derian House, is usually the one cheering on others as they take on challenges to raise money for the hospice – but this time, she traded her collection tins for combat crawls.

“It was most difficult thing I have ever done,” said Ann-Marie.

“But we had a lot of fun, we laughed so much. I’ve already decided I’m doing it again next year.”

Ann-Marie and friends, Shauna Hayes and Becky Kenealy, completed Born Survivor in three hours and raised £400 for Derian House.

She added: “This time last year I watched a 77-year-old grandad take part for Derian, and I was so in awe it inspired me to sign up. In the past 18 months, I have been going to the gym and have lost five stone. I’m so proud of myself that this was also a reason why I signed up.

"I have been slowly working up to it, taking part in other local runs and continuing to work hard at the gym.

“Born Survivor really pushed me. The obstacles I didn’t mind, the worst part was the running in between. Everyone was soaking wet and scrambling up hills through mud. It was really tough.

“I enjoyed the jump over the fire pit, we didn’t expect the water to be so deep on the other side and we laughed so much. The torpedo slide was amazing. I liked the rat holes where you had to crawl through dark water-filled tunnels.”

Ann-Marie added: “There was a great atmosphere there on the day.

“Everyone was cheering each other on. It really is the support of other people that keeps you going.

“At the end we had to pull ourselves up with rope. I had nothing left in me at that point. My friend Becky couldn’t even speak. We were all exhausted and cold.

“We had bought champagne for when we finished the course. When we reached the finish line, Becky drank hers and then mine. Then we all went out for food. It was amazing after everything we’d been through.

“Although it was tough, we had so much fun and laughed a lot. At Derian House I see so many different fund-raisers do so many amazing things for the hospice, and I love to support them. So to be able to fundraise for Derian myself is pretty special. I know how much it means to the families.”

Eight other daredevils took part in Born Survivor for Derian House - including five family members of another hospice staff member.

Lucy Maxwell’s role as Family Support Worker at the hospice inspired her husband Darren Maxwell, sons William and Thomas Maxwell, and her son’s girlfriends, Harriet Lane and Lia Worswick, to take part in Born Survivor for Derian House.

Derian House community fund-raiser Kerry Salmon said:

“We could not be prouder of everyone who took part this year. This is a tough event and the Derian team was so determined to get to the end no matter what - they have all definitely proven they have what it takes to be a Born Survivor!

“Every penny raised will mean the world to our families – well done everyone.

"It will cost £6m to run services at Derian House in 2024, and so we rely heavily on all of our kind-hearted supporters who help us to continue to do what we do.”