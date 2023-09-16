Wigan hospital patients warned of disruption as junior doctors and consultants prepare to strike at same time

Watch more videos on Shots!

For the first time, junior doctors and hospital consultants will walk out at the same time, providing “Christmas Day” staffing only.

There will be 96 hours of continuous strikes, involving consultants from 7am on Tuesday to 7am on Thursday and junior doctors from 7am on Wednesday to 7am on Saturday. This means both groups will strike on Wednesday.

Flags and placards were waved by junior doctors on the picket line outside Wigan Infirmary earlier this year

NHS hospitals in Wigan and across Greater Manchester are expected to be severely affected.

Dilraj Sandher, on behalf of NHS acute medical directors in Greater Manchester, said: “We are now entering the 10th month of industrial action across the NHS and staff continue to work hard to provide patients with the best possible care. People should know we have plans in place to ensure we have safe staffing levels for patients who do need urgent help.

“Each of us can play a part in making sure our emergency departments can help those most in need by using other services where appropriate. The NHS 111 service is on hand around the clock and can help direct you to the right place for care.

“This latest strike action will cause disruption for our planned services and may mean some appointments will need to be rearranged. Those patients will hear from hospitals directly, so unless people hear otherwise, they should come to hospital as expected.

“GP surgeries will remain open during these days of action and pharmacists are very good source of advice and treatments.

“Whilst respecting colleagues’ right to take industrial action, we hope a resolution will be found soon.”

People can use NHS 111 Online in the first instance for non-emergency healthcare, unless the issue concerns a child under five, when they should call 111.

Lots of illnesses can be managed at home or with a trip to a pharmacist.

Greater Manchester Urgent Dental Care Service is available from 8am to 10pm every by calling 0333 332 3800, while urgent eye care is available across all 10 areas of Greater Manchester.