Wigan hospital trust celebrates 75 years of the National Health Service

On July 5 1948, the National Health Service was officially established and to help celebrate this milestone with trusts across the country, a number of events took place at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) sites.

Leigh Infirmary saw the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit host a NHS Big Tea and Fun Day which was attended by staff members, patients and WWL governors.

Paul Howard, Director of Corporate Affairs said: “A big Happy Birthday to the NHS. Staff on the unit have really pulled together to create this event, which just shows the spirit of the NHS, thank you and well done to everyone involved.”

Staff Members on the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit with Director of Corporate Affairs, Paul Howard (centre left) and WWL Governor, Ken Griffiths (centre right)

Afternoon teas were also served to patients Trust-wide with all areas encouraged to decorate in celebration to mark the anniversary of the health service.

Five members of WWL staff, chosen from last year’s STAR Awards winners, attended the special NHS75 service at Westminster Abbey, while two further members of the WWL family were shortlisted in the Fujifilm NHS Photography Competition.

The evening saw WWL join others across the Wigan borough, and the country, in lighting up some of its buildings in the iconic NHS blue and on Thursday July 6 a special celebration service was taking place for staff in the chapel of Wigan Infirmary.

