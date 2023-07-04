Wigan hospital trust staff to attend NHS75 celebrations at Westminster Abbey

Selected from winners from Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) STAR (Staff Thanks and Recognition) Awards, those representing a variety of WWL roles, were chosen to attend the event being held for NHS staff, volunteers and partners as part of a programme of events to mark the occasion.

Jane Fitzmartin and Sherelee Farrar, who won the Board of Directors Award back in 2022, said how they feel honoured to attend the event on behalf of their team at the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit at Leigh Infirmary where they work as domestics.

Jane said: “It will be the first time I have ever been to London, so I am very excited to go to the event, it was a real shock when I was asked to go on behalf of WWL.

From left to right: Julie Wilson, Sherelee Farrar, Jane Fitzmartin, Dr Neelam Patel and Tulika Sugandha outside Wigan Infirmary

"I love my job at Leigh Infirmary, and we have a fantastic team, so I feel we’re doing this on behalf of all of them.”

Sherelee said: “It might only be a short day in London, but it really does makes us feel appreciated.”

Dr Neelam Patel, and Anaesthetic Consultant who won WWL’s Green Award, said: “It will be a privilege and an honour to represent WWL and the wider NHS at the event.

"I would have never imagined as a house officer in 1995 that I would have this opportunity, especially as I feel that I am just a small part of WWL.”

One of the key NHS 75 events, the service will be a multi-faith service for staff, volunteers and partners.

Julie Wilson, CEO Award winner, has worked for the NHS since she was 18 years old and is now a Talent for Care Apprenticeship Co Ordinator, said: “I have worked in the NHS for a long time and always feel proud that I have been part of the NHS family.

"Many of the staff I have worked alongside have become more than just colleagues and who I respect massively, and it means the world to be asked to attend.”

Tulika Sugandha, IM&T project manager, chair of the FAME Staff Network and winner of WWL’s Excellence in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award, also commented how she is looking forward to the event.

She said: “It will be great for us to all go down to London together to represent the Trust and the NHS as a whole, it will certainly be a day to remember.”

To celebrate the 75th birthday a number of events are being held across the WWL sites including a Big Tea Party and Fun Day at the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit at Leigh Infirmary for staff and patients, homemade cakes across all wards for patients at afternoon tea and all wards and departments Trust-wide have been encouraged to decorate their areas in celebration.

It will also be lighting up some of buildings across the Trust in the iconic NHS blue.

WWL Chief Executive, Silas Nicholls, commented on how delighted he is for the Trust to be represented saying: “This is such a special year for the NHS and WWL, and for every single member of staff who work for this incredible organisation.

“Being invited to Westminster Abbey is a great opportunity for our colleagues to take part in the national celebrations and I can’t think of a better group to be proudly representing everyone at WWL, I hope they have a fantastic time.”