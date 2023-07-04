They have published several CCTV images from the BP garage on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge, where an assault and vandalism took place at the beginning of the year.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said on social media: “Officers are appealing for information to identify the male in the images which relates to an incident on Monday January 23 2023.

Police want to speak to this man with regard to a series of crimes committed at the BP garage on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge

“The incident happened at the BP garage, on Warrington Road, Wigan, where there was a disturbance and the male pictured needs speaking to about criminal damage, public order and assault.

"As always you can contact us online at GMP or Crimestoppers.”

Police can be telephoned on 101 and the Crimestoppers number is 0800 555111. Those making contact with information are asked to quote the following crime number: CRI/06LL/0002332/23.

