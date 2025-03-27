Wigan Infirmary Celebrates Shortlisting for Prestigious HSJ Digital Awards 2025

By WWL NHS FT
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 01:45 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 12:48 BST

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) is thrilled to announce the shortlisting of our Clinical Audit Team in the category ‘Improving Back Office Efficiencies through Digital’ at the HSJ Digital Awards 2025, recognising the dedication to pioneering digital solutions shaping the future of healthcare across the UK.

The HSJ Digital Awards shine a light on teams and organisations driving meaningful change through technology, improving patient outcomes, streamlining processes, and enhancing the overall quality of care. Being shortlisted with the entry ‘Democratising Clinical Audit through Digital Technology’ is a testament to WWL’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in digital healthcare.

Clinical Audit is the definitive way to demonstrate the quality and safety of clinical practice and provides assurance that the Trust is providing appropriate care to our patients. Using real-world, evidenced based data to drive forward improvement and effectiveness, it can turn anecdotes into information which can be used to inform change.

The Clinical Audit and Effectiveness team recently introduced innovative software that has unified processes and streamlined its approach, allowing democratisation and transparency of audit activity.

HSJ Digital Awards 2025

Dr Martin Farrier, Director of Digital Medicine at WWL said: “It is wonderful to see the progress of our clinical audit and effectiveness team in fully utilising the extraordinary capacity of our data systems to deliver real benefit for our patients. I am delighted that they have been recognised for their work in this prestigious award.”

This year marks a milestone for the HSJ Digital Awards, with a record-breaking 432 entries submitted. Of which, 205 projects have been shortlisted, each demonstrating remarkable ingenuity, passion, and transformative impact in digital health. The winners will be revealed at the HSJ Digital Awards ceremony on 26 June 2025, a night dedicated to celebrating the brightest minds and most impactful projects in digital health.

