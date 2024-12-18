Work will begin on a new multi-storey car park for Wigan Infirmary next month after health chiefs gave it the green light.

To alleviate the parking pressures experienced at the hospital, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) submitted an application for planning permission earlier in the summer following public engagement sessions with the community.

Feedback from residents and stakeholders on the design of the build, the plans and shared proposals were said to have been taken on board and planning permission was granted.

An artist's impression of the new mult-storey as seen from Wigan Lane

Now, the WWL Board of Directors have also approved the blueprint, and building is set to begin in January 2025.

The new multi-storey car park (MSCP), along with enhancements to other trust car parks, will significantly improve overall car parking capacity at the infirmary, providing 356 spaces within the MSCP for patients and visitors and 64 surface level car parking spaces for staff.

The MSCP will also allow the trust to improve blue badge parking at Wigan Infirmary, with 21 additional blue badge patient and visitor spaces at the site, ensuring those with the greatest need are in the closest proximity to services where possible.

Further benefits also include improved flow into the site through the removal of barriers, leading to less queuing and congestion on Freckleton Street.

An artist's impression of the car park as viewed from Freckleton Street

As vehicles will spend less time circling the car park, as more spaces will be available, this will lead to fewer emissions in the area.

The structure is a more modest one than originally approved in 2020 (it was to have 611 places) and then withdrawn due to soaring costs.

WWL chief executive Mary Fleming said: “We are delighted that we can now begin work on this new development for our trust.

"Car parking is an important part of our patient and visitor experience, and we recognise that struggling to park can be frustrating and worrying for our patients when they are attending our sites for a healthcare appointment.

"This initiative is part of a trust wide project, to provide a much more improved car parking solution for all. I would like to thank our community and residents who gave us some valuable feedback during the engagement period, and for their support during this period of improvement work.

"We are confident our staff, patients, visitors and local residents will be happy with the new build once completed.”

Work is expected to begin in January and will take around 12 months to complete.

To reduce the impact of noise and disruption for local residents, WWL says it plans to maximise the use of offsite construction methods.

Replacement parking will be provided for staff who are currently allocated a parking space on the Freckleton Street surface car park within Wigan Town Centre at Mesnes Terrace and Water Street car parks.

As has been the case for many years already, a shuttle bus service will also be provided to take staff to and from these car parks to the Wigan Infirmary site.

Parking has long been an issue around Wigan Infirmary, worsened when the Government insisted that maternity services at Billinge be moved there in the early 2000s.