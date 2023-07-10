News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Wigan Infirmary puts in place ‘robust plans’ to deal with latest wave of NHS strikes

Wigan Infirmary chiefs said they had "robust plans" in place for when the next round of NHS strikes starts this week.
By Alan Weston
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

The latest action by the British Medical Association (BMA) in its ongoing pay dispute with the Government involves both junior doctors and - for the first time – consultants, and is one of the longest so far.

Junior doctors will walk out from 7am on Thursday (July 13) until 7am the following Tuesday (July 18).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Consultants will then start their strike action at 7am on Thursday, July 20, until 7am on Saturday, July 22.

Junior doctors outside Wigan Infirmary on the first of a three-day strike held in June 2023Junior doctors outside Wigan Infirmary on the first of a three-day strike held in June 2023
Junior doctors outside Wigan Infirmary on the first of a three-day strike held in June 2023
Most Popular
Read More
Under-cover police cadets catch three stores willing to sell alcohol to minors

As with previous bouts of industrial action, WWL NHS Trust is reassuring the public that it has robust plans in place to protect essential services in order to safely care for those who need it most.

But due to the prolonged timescale and the inclusion of the Trust’s consultants in this round of action, WWL’s Medical Director, Professor Sanjay Arya, said the support of the public would be essential in making sure services can be protected.

He said: "The people of the borough have been overwhelmingly supportive to WWL during every instance of industrial action since they began at the start of this year, and I must ask for that understanding and patience again before, during and after this latest round of action against the Government.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are absolutely here for anyone who urgently needs our care, and we have well-measured and robust plans in place. We are committed to maintaining our life, limb and sight-saving services, and it is so important to me and all of my colleagues that we protect those who are most vulnerable.

"The very best way for people to help WWL and to help themselves and their loved ones during this time is to use the most appropriate healthcare services available to you."

If you do not have a life, limb or sight-threatening emergency, NHS 111 online is the first place to go to check your symptoms and receive support and advice from a medical professional. You can also contact your GP, visit a local pharmacy or use the urgent eye or dental care services in Greater Manchester.

If you have an appointment planned for the dates of the strike action, unless otherwise advised directly by WWL, all patients are asked to attend their appointments as normal. You do not need to contact WWL, anyone whose appointments or care may be impacted will be contacted directly by WWL to reschedule a new date as soon as possible.

Related topics:Wigan InfirmaryNHSGovernmentGreater Manchester