The latest action by the British Medical Association (BMA) in its ongoing pay dispute with the Government involves both junior doctors and - for the first time – consultants, and is one of the longest so far.

Junior doctors will walk out from 7am on Thursday (July 13) until 7am the following Tuesday (July 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultants will then start their strike action at 7am on Thursday, July 20, until 7am on Saturday, July 22.

Junior doctors outside Wigan Infirmary on the first of a three-day strike held in June 2023

As with previous bouts of industrial action, WWL NHS Trust is reassuring the public that it has robust plans in place to protect essential services in order to safely care for those who need it most.

But due to the prolonged timescale and the inclusion of the Trust’s consultants in this round of action, WWL’s Medical Director, Professor Sanjay Arya, said the support of the public would be essential in making sure services can be protected.

He said: "The people of the borough have been overwhelmingly supportive to WWL during every instance of industrial action since they began at the start of this year, and I must ask for that understanding and patience again before, during and after this latest round of action against the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are absolutely here for anyone who urgently needs our care, and we have well-measured and robust plans in place. We are committed to maintaining our life, limb and sight-saving services, and it is so important to me and all of my colleagues that we protect those who are most vulnerable.

"The very best way for people to help WWL and to help themselves and their loved ones during this time is to use the most appropriate healthcare services available to you."

If you do not have a life, limb or sight-threatening emergency, NHS 111 online is the first place to go to check your symptoms and receive support and advice from a medical professional. You can also contact your GP, visit a local pharmacy or use the urgent eye or dental care services in Greater Manchester.