Wigan Infirmary will get a new hospital wing after multi-million pound plans were given the green light.

The hospital will be given a four-storey extension to its endoscopy unit.

Endoscopy is a diagnostic procedure which uses a camera tube inside the body to check for any problems.

CGI of what the new Endoscopy unit extension could look at Wigan Infirmary

This project will help improve waiting times for patients, according to Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).

The trust was awarded £11.9m from NHS England last year to bring in two new developments aimed at reducing patient waiting times.

The major developments are to take place at both Wigan and Infirmaries.

The new extension at the Wigan site would see the relocation of existing rooms in order to improve the experience for patients and working conditions for staff.

Wigan Infirmary

This extension will see the north face of the Grade II listed Royal Albert Edward Infirmary (RAEI) building on Wigan Lane added to, which would be visible from the car park.

The new building will incorporate an endoscopy facility, including endoscopy rooms, recovery areas, waiting room, toilets (for both staff and patients), office space, consultants’ offices, storage and ancillary facility space and a plant room.

WWL’s departing chief executive officer, Silas Nicholls said previously: “This funding will help us increase the number of endoscopy rooms at Leigh from three to six, as well as upgrading the current facilities at RAEI, future proofing our facilities, and addressing the expected increases in population demand.

“Projects like these will ultimately play a significant role in reducing health inequalities across the Wigan borough and improving outcomes for our patients across our wide range services which is fantastic news for both us as a trust, and the wider community.”

The new unit would also bring with it the potential to offer bowel screening lists in Wigan for the first time, giving patients in and around the borough the choice of either Wigan or Leigh for this service.