Wigan Infirmary's A&E unit still 'very busy' - despite 'critical incident' coming to an end

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) announced its casualty department was “full” last week and urged people to stay away, unless they were in a life or limb-threatening condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-urgent operations and appointments were rearranged so staff could treat the patients who were most seriously ill and people were urged to support their loved ones as they were discharged from hospital to help free up beds.

Wigan Infirmary

The critical incident was declared over on Friday, but trust bosses urged people to continue carefully considering whether they needed A&E care or could get help somewhere else.

The winter months – particularly the festive period – are traditionally a busy time for hospitals and that has continued to be the case at Wigan Infirmary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, a statement on the trust’s Facebook page said: “Our emergency department remains very busy.

“If it is not a life or limb-threatening emergency please use NHS 111 online determine the most appropriate place for your health needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can also help by being on hand to collect your loved ones as soon as they’re well enough to return to their normal place of residence.

“Our discharge teams continue to help patients and families to make sure the transition to home is safe and with the right support in place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not just in Wigan that hospitals are facing high demand, with issues also being seen at A&E units across Greater Manchester.

Prof Jane Eddleston, Greater Manchester medical executive lead for acute care, said: “The first day back after the Christmas break is always busy for NHS services but today has been beyond anything we have experienced before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are making an urgent plea to the public in Greater Manchester to only call 999 or attend accident and emergency departments if their condition is a life-threatening emergency.

“Unprecedented levels of attendance at A&E, staff sickness and increased prevalence of flu and Covid have led to very long waits in emergency departments and for ambulances. We urge the public to use alternative services to make use of NHS 111 online and phone services (111 online is for people aged five and over). Accessing NHS 111 online, contacting your GP, or attending your local pharmacist will mean you get treatment much sooner. GP practices and pharmacies are open as normal between Christmas and new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we head into the new year we also urge anyone experiencing flu or Covid-like symptoms to stay at home, so that you do not pass on your infection on to others. Both can be serious illnesses, so please take the necessary precautions to protect your loved ones, particularly those who are vulnerable, including getting your vaccines if you are eligible.”