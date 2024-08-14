Wigan Infirmary’s urgent and emergency services rated 'good' despite 'challenging environment'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Infirmary’s urgent and emergency services have been rated as “good”, following an inspection.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out an unannounced inspection in February and March and the overall rating for urgent and emergency care remained good – the second highest mark possible.

The areas of well-led, effective, caring and responsive scored the same rating, but the category of safe dropped from good to requires improvement.

The hospital’s overall rating remains good, as well as the overall rating for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).

Wigan Infirmary staff welcome the CQC report rating their urgent and emergency services as "good"

Karen Knapton, CQC deputy director of operations in the North, said: “We found a positive culture where staff worked well together for the benefit of local people in a challenging environment.

“Leaders had the right skills and experience and managed the services well despite difficult circumstances, where resources and physical space were sometimes limited. They planned and delivered the services with people’s safety at the forefront and made sure lessons were learnt when things went wrong.

“We found improvement was needed in some areas, such as the timeliness of the services and staff shortages. There weren’t enough consultants in the department and leaders hadn’t taken steps to address this risk quickly enough. In addition, we found people faced long delays for treatment, care, discharge and to be admitted to other areas of the hospital.

“However, staff were highly skilled and worked well as a team across the services. They delivered person-centred care and people told us they were treated with compassion and kindness. Staff told us leaders supported them to deliver safe care, although we saw instances where staff weren’t always getting breaks when they should.

“We have informed the trust where they need to make improvements and we’ll continue to monitor them to make sure this is done so people receive high-quality, safe care. If we’re not assured that improvements have been made, we will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers and take action to keep people safe.”

Inspectors found people spoke positively about staff, although they had concerns about waiting times and communication.

Leaders ensured staff had the right skills, according to the CQC, and staff were open and honest with people when things went wrong.

The service had the right policies and procedures in place to handle incidents, with safety incidents and complaints treated as opportunities to put things right.

However, the CQC found staff did not always start treatment for sepsis in a timely manner.

They said not all staff had completed mandatory training in areas such as resuscitation, safeguarding children and paediatric resuscitation, and staff appraisals had not always been carried out when they should.

WWL’s chief nursing officer Kev Parker-Evans said: “Our urgent and emergency services being rated good is an excellent achievement in such a challenging environment. I’m extremely proud of all our colleagues and this overall rating reflects the excellent services they provide.”

Staff worked “incredibly hard every day to put patients at the heart of all that they do”, he said, and changes have already been made, such as refurbishments of waiting room areas.

He added: “We would like to reassure the public and our patients that despite the pressures on our services, our commitment to deliver safe and effective care remains a priority.”