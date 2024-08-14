Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pub is set to host a charity event to help raise vital funds for a Wigan toddler’s stem cell treatment.

When Patrick Jennings was born, complications at birth led to him developing cerebral palsy.

The 18-month-old’s parents Ed and Nan Jennings have “faced mountains to help him” with Nan giving up work indefinitely to take care of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair, who run Siam House Thai takeaway on Church Street in Standish, have been trying to raise money for stem cell treatment to significantly improve his quality of life.

Dad Ed Jennings with Patrick Jennings at a Family Fun Day aimed at raising money for stem cell therapy for the one-year-old

Now the Plough and Harrow in Shevington is hosting an event with all money raised going to the family.

The fund-raiser on Sunday August 25 will begin at 1pm, consisting of live music, charity football match and karaoke.

There will also be various raffles, maybe an auction and various stalls dotted around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who wishes to donate a prize can contact the pub for more information.

If you are interested in playing in the charity match, you can put your name down at the Plough and Harrow, with entry costing £10 per player.

This event is just one of many to take place this year to help raise the £50,000 needed for the treatment.

In March a bike ride from Standish to Southport named Pedal for Patrick was backed by Olympic gold medallist Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, more than £27,000 has been raised for the treatment so far.

It is hoped that if Patrick gets the treatment he would hopefully be able to eat independently and be able to move around.

To donate online visit: gofund.me/43583d34