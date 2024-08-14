Wigan pub to host fundraiser for tot's treatment
When Patrick Jennings was born, complications at birth led to him developing cerebral palsy.
The 18-month-old’s parents Ed and Nan Jennings have “faced mountains to help him” with Nan giving up work indefinitely to take care of him.
The pair, who run Siam House Thai takeaway on Church Street in Standish, have been trying to raise money for stem cell treatment to significantly improve his quality of life.
Now the Plough and Harrow in Shevington is hosting an event with all money raised going to the family.
The fund-raiser on Sunday August 25 will begin at 1pm, consisting of live music, charity football match and karaoke.
There will also be various raffles, maybe an auction and various stalls dotted around.
Anyone who wishes to donate a prize can contact the pub for more information.
If you are interested in playing in the charity match, you can put your name down at the Plough and Harrow, with entry costing £10 per player.
This event is just one of many to take place this year to help raise the £50,000 needed for the treatment.
In March a bike ride from Standish to Southport named Pedal for Patrick was backed by Olympic gold medallist Sir Bradley Wiggins.
Currently, more than £27,000 has been raised for the treatment so far.
It is hoped that if Patrick gets the treatment he would hopefully be able to eat independently and be able to move around.
To donate online visit: gofund.me/43583d34
