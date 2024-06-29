Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan’s roads have been ranked the most congested in the North West – and sixth worst in the whole country.

Analysis by international traffic monitoring company Inrix suggests that drivers in the borough spent an average of 61 hours sitting in traffic last year – more than any other urban area of the region, including Manchester and Liverpool.

And those 61 hours equate to a financial impact of £558, according to Inrix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A familiar scene through the middle of Hindley

Inevitably London came top with 99 hours spent in jams, followed by Bath, Birmingham, Bristol and Burton-upon-Trent.

The average speed in Wigan was given as 14mph while it was 10 in London and 12 in Bath.

Wigan Council says it has been encouraging residents to think differently about road use and adopt cycling and walking where possible.

Cycle lanes have been introduced in some areas and there has been slow progress in creating a link road between the M6 at Orrell and M61 at Westhoughton which, when completed, would be expected to free up other routes which are traditionally congested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Less traffic now uses Poolstock Lane now that the A49 link road from Westwood to Goose Green is up and running but other sections, particularly around notoriously congested Ince and Hindley seem many years away yet.

Bob Pishue, transportation analyst and author of the report, said: “We are seeing travel return to pre-Covid levels.

“The UK and Europe have seen smaller increases in congestion this year than in other parts of the world which indicates that these countries have found their new travel norms.

“While London remains most impacted by congestion in the UK, its drop to third (from second) suggests that other large global cities have returned to pre-Covid levels of activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an indication of strong economic activity, increased congestion can be a positive sign for cities.”

A Wigan Council spokesperson said “We always encourage residents and commuters to think differently about how they travel where possible in order to reduce congestion, improve air quality and increase positive health and wellbeing.