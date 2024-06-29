Wigan is the most congested urban area anywhere in the North West
and live on Freeview channel 276
Analysis by international traffic monitoring company Inrix suggests that drivers in the borough spent an average of 61 hours sitting in traffic last year – more than any other urban area of the region, including Manchester and Liverpool.
And those 61 hours equate to a financial impact of £558, according to Inrix.
Inevitably London came top with 99 hours spent in jams, followed by Bath, Birmingham, Bristol and Burton-upon-Trent.
The average speed in Wigan was given as 14mph while it was 10 in London and 12 in Bath.
Wigan Council says it has been encouraging residents to think differently about road use and adopt cycling and walking where possible.
Cycle lanes have been introduced in some areas and there has been slow progress in creating a link road between the M6 at Orrell and M61 at Westhoughton which, when completed, would be expected to free up other routes which are traditionally congested.
Less traffic now uses Poolstock Lane now that the A49 link road from Westwood to Goose Green is up and running but other sections, particularly around notoriously congested Ince and Hindley seem many years away yet.
Bob Pishue, transportation analyst and author of the report, said: “We are seeing travel return to pre-Covid levels.
“The UK and Europe have seen smaller increases in congestion this year than in other parts of the world which indicates that these countries have found their new travel norms.
“While London remains most impacted by congestion in the UK, its drop to third (from second) suggests that other large global cities have returned to pre-Covid levels of activity.
“As an indication of strong economic activity, increased congestion can be a positive sign for cities.”
A Wigan Council spokesperson said “We always encourage residents and commuters to think differently about how they travel where possible in order to reduce congestion, improve air quality and increase positive health and wellbeing.
“Our cycling and walking agenda is high on our priority list as we do our bit to connect district centres and other local authority areas in the city-region as part of the Bee Network - Greater Manchester’s ambition to be the largest cycling and walking network in the UK.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.