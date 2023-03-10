Industrial action against the Government by those who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) is due to take place at all NHS organisations, including Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), from 6:59am on Monday March 13 until the same time on Thursday March 16.

WWL is offering reassurance to the public that robust plans are in place to protect its emergency services and to safely care for patients who are in urgent, while requesting support from the people of the Wigan borough, to continue to access the most appropriate healthcare options for their needs.

Dr Sanjay Arya

WWL will maintain a focus on protecting essential life, limb and sight-saving services such as Accident and Emergency (A&E) (including Paediatric A&E), Maternity, Emergency Theatres, and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) (including Neonatal Intensive Care and Paediatric Intensive Care), Chemotherapy and Dialysis.

However, a number of services will be impacted, including the need to reschedule outpatient and surgical appointments.

Speaking ahead of the industrial action, WWL’s Medical Director, Prof Sanjay Arya, said: “Our Junior doctors make tremendous contributions to how we provide our care and services to our patients, as do all of my other colleagues at WWL, for which we are always grateful, and we recognise how important they are.

“We also fully respect the rights of union members to take part in industrial action recommended by their trade union, and just like previous days of industrial action, patient safety will continue to remain our top priority, with focus on providing emergency care.

“WWL will continue to work with our partner organisations within the Wigan borough and Greater Manchester to ensure the least amount of disruption to our services, but we have had to make a number of decisions to reschedule some appointments in order to protect our life, limb and sight-saving services, ensuring they remain open for those who desperately need them.”

Prof Arya added: “If you need urgent medical care during this time, especially in life, limb of sight-threatening circumstances, you must continue to the hospital. If your condition is not an emergency, please use NHS 111 online as your first option and consider the most appropriate healthcare options for your needs.

“We would also encourage our community to help us by being on hand to collect loved ones as soon as they’re well enough to return to their normal place of residence, in the period before, during and after this industrial action, as this will help us to provide space for people who need to stay and receive treatment in our hospitals.”

If you have an appointment planned with any of the WWL services during the period of industrial action, unless otherwise advised directly by WWL, all patients are asked to attend as normal.