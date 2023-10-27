Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA brought the case after David Farrimond failed to seek veterinary treatment to address his springer spaniel’s extreme weight loss, eye infection and mammary tumour.

In February, the RSPCA visited an address in Wigan to carry out an animal welfare check, after receiving a report from a concerned member of the public about a dog in poor condition.

An RSPCA inspector found springer spaniel Bella living in appalling conditions

The RSPCA inspector found springer spaniel Bella inside the unoccupied house. Despite the dog being severely underweight, suffering from an eye infection and a mammary growth, Farrimond had failed to seek veterinary care for her.

RSPCA inspector Rachel Whalley said: “When I visited the Wigan property, it was clearly unoccupied but looking through a gap in the curtains, I could just make out a white and brown dog that was lying down. I was very concerned for her welfare - she did not move, even when I shouted and hammered loudly on the window.

“I managed to squeeze some dog food through the letterbox, which made Bella get up and come to the front door. I could hear her but couldn’t see her, so I put my phone through the letterbox so I could assess her condition. The photos and videos I took showed Bella eating the food ravenously. She looked underweight, her ribs were showing and she was shaking.

“After she had something to eat, she appeared more alert and jumped up onto the window sill of the front room. I could then see the full extent of Bella’s condition. She looked extremely underweight. There was green discharge coming from both her eyes, and her nails were also very overgrown.

Springer spaniel Bella was found to be painfully thin and undernourished

“I was very concerned that she was in a very poor condition and there appeared to be nobody attending to this dog.”

Following liaison with the police and local authorities, inspector Whalley was able to gain entry to the property. The house smelt strongly of ammonia, there was fresh and mouldy faeces everywhere and the floor was cluttered with hazards including a razor blade.

While the inspector was recording a video, Bella got her leg stuck on a metal oven grill on the floor. The property was not a safe living environment for an animal and inspector Whalley took her away to be examined by a vet at the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

RSPCA vet Izabela Gibka examined Bella, and reported that she “was severely underweight and emaciated”. She found that Bella’s ribs, spine and pelvic bones were prominent. The dog was also struggling from muscle loss especially on her back limbs which can be a sign of insufficient nutrition for a long period of time.

Dr Gibka reported that Bella’s coat was dirty and smelly, her eyelids were severely swollen and covered in yellow crusty discharge and her nervousness during the eye examination suggested there was pain and irritation in this area. Tests showed this was untreated bacterial conjunctivitis.

In addition, the vet found a 5cm (2in) long pendulous tumour on her abdomen, which was most likely associated with her mammary gland. The mass showed some ulceration was present; the skin on the mass was tense and had started breaking down. This happens commonly with untreated mammary masses and can cause severe pain and infection.

She believed Bella would have been suffering from malnutrition for at least two months, but likely longer. She was also suffering from the untreated mammary tumour while she felt a reasonable owner would have sought veterinary advice for once they noticed the growth on the dog’s abdomen. The owner had also failed to provide appropriate coat hygiene for a dog of Bella’s type and her nails were left untrimmed.

