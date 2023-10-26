Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adorned with balloons of his favourite superheroes and a heartfelt inscription, family, friends and Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust (WWL) staff gathered to dedicate the bench to six-year-old Theo Wood who died at the hospital on December 29 2022.

Joining Theo’s Mum, Chloe Prescott and his dad, Nathan Wood, the little boy’s auntie Jade Prescott paid tribute to Theo alongside his cousin, Carter, saying: “We as a family would like to thank everyone for making this happen.

Theo's mum, Chloe, cuts the ribbon on the memorial bench

“Theo was an absolute delight, so caring and loved nothing more than making sure there was somewhere for people who needed a little rest. If you take a seat here, let him know you’re there because he loved a chat.

“He is our very own superhero, and we miss him every day.”

Theo was brought to hospital last year and both he and his family were cared for by staff from the Paediatric Emergency Care Centre (PECC), Safeguarding Team, Bereavement Team, and the Chaplaincy.

Sarah Rhodes, Named Nurse Safeguarding Children at WWL, said: “I can see from the contact I have with the family how loved Theo is. He was clearly a loving and caring boy who had a positive impact on so many people’s lives- both family and friends.

WWL staff gather with Theo's family

"There are so many tales of Theo’s funny and cheeky antics and lovely videos which his family have shared. Its endearing to hear and watch.

"We are happy that the memorial bench will ensure people can sit and take time to think of and remember Theo here at WWL as this was the last place he was on this earth.

“It is humbling that Theo’s parents and family, who have experienced the most painful and excruciating loss that any parent will experience, want to have a memorial bench placed here on site at the hospital. This is testament to the care, compassion and support the family have received from WWL staff from the moment Theo was brought to our PECC and the care and support thereafter.”

Sarah, alongside Anita Baker from Bereavement Support and Reverand Jane Astley, one of WWL’s Chaplains, supported Theo’s parents and his wider close-knit family from the outset and have continued to do so, including liaison with coroners and registrars, and, with the support of a paediatrician, answering any questions they may have.

Theo Wood

WWL’s Medical Director, Prof Sanjay Arya said: “Theo was clearly a very much-loved little boy and it is very special for his family to want to dedicate a bench to him here at WWL. I would like to thank them, and our staff, for making this possible.”

As balloons were released into the air, and a Kinder Bueno chocolate bar was placed on the bench by Carter, “for Theo”, Nathan added: “The bench is fantastic, I can’t thank everyone enough for what they’ve done for us as a family.