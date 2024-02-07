Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With 2024 fully unde rway, millions of Brits have been sharing their ‘ins and outs’ for the year, especially when it comes to the food they love. And there is one thing that’s gaining popularity in supermarket baskets across the country: The humble bean!

New research by the bean experts over at Heinz has found that almost half (40 per cent) of Gen Z and Millennials have been increasing their intake of beans, pulses, and legumes over the last two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heinz has seen an increase in the amount of people opting for beans as a protein source

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes as a similar proportion of 16 to 42 year-olds across the UK (42 per cent) due to now following plant-based or “flexitarian” diets, almost half of Brits are either limiting their meat intake or not eating meat at all.

The new range by Heinz includes three new flavours of baked beans (Jalfrezi, Tikka and Vindaloo), frozen Heinz Beanz Bowlz and Heinz Kids Beanz Nuggetz and Burgerz – all of which are made at the company’s colossal Kitt Green plant.

It comes as part of Kraft Heinz’s larger transformation to bring insight-driven innovation to consumers faster than ever before and grow its taste elevation platform around the world. The main objective is to offer consumers an easy way to include or increase beans in their weekly diet.

Dr Hazel Wallace, Nutritionist and former NHS doctor and Founder of The Food Medic said: “I think many people overlook beans as a good source of plant-based protein with 10g of protein per half a can. Not only that but beans are a good source of fibre, a nutrient that most of us here in the UK simply don’t get enough of. It’s promising to hear that more and more people are increasing their intake of beans, pulses, and legumes.”

Several new baked beans flavours are being produced at Heinz's Kitt Green factory

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rise in popularity of beans has been driven by several recognised health benefits, with 45 per cent and 43 per cent seeing beans as a healthy and nutritious choice respectively.

Furthermore, 41 per cent of people polled said they would use beans as an alternative source of protein as plant-based wholefoods take centre stage on plates across the country.

Caio Fontenele, Heinz New Ventures Director, said: “As British people are limiting their meat intake, and discovering the nutritional power of beans, we know we have a role to play in amplifying this message and offering more possibilities for eating beans. At Heinz we've been harnessing the power of the bean for over 100 years and have now created new ranges that help people to reimagine the way they eat their favourite baked beans or hero the versatility of beans with our Beanz Bowls.”