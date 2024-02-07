Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It happened on Gathurst Lane shortly before midnight and continued into the early hours of today.

One witness said: “Closed road, several police cars/vans seemed in a hurry and police helicopter out around 12.15am.”

The police scene on Gathurst Lane, Shevington

Another said it was a “multiple police car chase” possibly involving a stolen car.

One unconfirmed report said: “Car in the garden of the poor couple on the corner again. Hopefully no one else involved.”

It is understood the road has now re-opened.