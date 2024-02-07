News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police pursuit of ‘stolen car’ leads to crash on Wigan residential road

People living in the Shevington area reported a crash and “multiple police car chase” late last night (Tuesday).
By Alan Weston
Published 7th Feb 2024, 08:29 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 09:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It happened on Gathurst Lane shortly before midnight and continued into the early hours of today.

One witness said: “Closed road, several police cars/vans seemed in a hurry and police helicopter out around 12.15am.”

Read More
Two Wigan women face modern slavery charges
The police scene on Gathurst Lane, ShevingtonThe police scene on Gathurst Lane, Shevington
The police scene on Gathurst Lane, Shevington
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another said it was a “multiple police car chase” possibly involving a stolen car.

One unconfirmed report said: “Car in the garden of the poor couple on the corner again. Hopefully no one else involved.”

It is understood the road has now re-opened.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been approached for more information.