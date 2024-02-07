Police pursuit of ‘stolen car’ leads to crash on Wigan residential road
and live on Freeview channel 276
It happened on Gathurst Lane shortly before midnight and continued into the early hours of today.
One witness said: “Closed road, several police cars/vans seemed in a hurry and police helicopter out around 12.15am.”
Another said it was a “multiple police car chase” possibly involving a stolen car.
One unconfirmed report said: “Car in the garden of the poor couple on the corner again. Hopefully no one else involved.”
It is understood the road has now re-opened.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been approached for more information.