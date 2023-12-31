A pair of groundbreaking medical pioneers will be the next recipients of a blue plaque as part of a flagship Wigan Council cultural scheme.

Prof John Charnley, an orthopaedic surgeon who performed the first total hip replacement operation, and Mary Tomlinson, a pit brow lass who became a doctor and served in a Missionary Hospital in India, will be recognised in 2024.

Launched in 2018, Wigan borough’s blue plaque scheme sees permanent memorials installed in public places, highlighting the impact recipients have made on local heritage and culture.

Sir John Charnley

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for culture, said: “We’re very proud of our Blue Plaque scheme as it highlights the remarkable contributions of individuals such as these two trailblazers.

“Their records speak for themselves; all achieved to help others and improve lives across the world. They’re worthy recipients of a blue plaque and we look forward to unveiling them in 2024.”

Mary Tomlinson was born in Wigan in 1899 and worked as a pit brow lass during her teenage years before training as a nurse and doctor.

Her remarkable career saw her achieve her life ambition to work in India as one of very few female doctors, serving in a Missionary Hospital treating patients with leprosy and helping young women in childbirth.

Mary Tomlinson

Prof Sir John Charnley was a consultant hip surgeon at Wrightington Hospital from 1948 until his death in 1982. He pioneered the first total hip replacement in 1962 and established the Centre for Hip Surgery, also in the borough. He received a Knighthood in 1977.Since 2018, two blue plaque recipients have been chosen, with ceremonies taking place through the year linked to the council’s cultural manifesto, The Fire Within.In September, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport announced the launch of a national blue plaque scheme, which will be led by Historic England.In similar fashion to local schemes, it will recognise the importance of heritage and places or individuals with a unique story to tell.Further details about the unveiling ceremonies will be provided in the new year.