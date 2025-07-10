A single mum is at risk of losing her job after she failed a drugs test - which she blames on "THC-free" CBD gummies endorsed by Claudia Winkleman.

Caroline Noble, 39, ordered a £24.12 tub of 30 cannabidiol (CBD) gummies from the brand Cannaray, via Amazon, a month ago after struggling to sleep at night due to anxiety.

She had been taking them before bed each night.

The regulatory affairs manager said that she checked thoroughly and the label said they were tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) free before purchasing them, which means that they would have no psychoactive properties.

But when she showed up for work on July 2, she and several other colleagues had to take a random routine drug test.

Despite saying she never takes any drugs, and never has, her test results showed high levels of THC, and she has now been suspended pending an investigation.

An email from the company says "a number of external factors - including diet, exposure to other products in public spaces, and the sensitivity or specificity of testing kits - can influence the outcome of a drug test."

Mum of one Caroline, from Standish Lower Ground, said: "I'm going through a health kick so I've been trying to invest in supplements to help me sleep at night.

Some of the gummies Caroline Noble ordered

"I see CBD everywhere and everyone seemed to be having it - and I saw Cannary was endorsed by Claudia and had been in all the magazines.

"I thought it looked legit and her endorsement gave it credibility. It isn't like I got it from my local corner shop or garage, so I trusted that their assurances around their testing were reliable.

"I started using it and it did seem to be helping with sleep.

"So when I did the random drugs test I was shocked when the man asked me if I smoke cannabis.

Claudia Winkleman endorses the gummies

"I said no of course - I said the only thing it could be was these gummies, but they're supposed to be THC free.

"They are doing more tests now and I'm suspended pending those results. I really could lose my job.

"I feel so resentful. My whole world has been turned upside down."

Caroline said she had been struggling to sleep due to the financial pressures of being a single mum.

So last month, after seeing CBD products advertised online, she selected to order Cannaray gummies after seeing they were "loved by Claudia Winkleman".

CBD is a natural compound found in hemp plants which has therapeutic properties including anxiety relief and pain relief.

Despite deriving from the cannabis plant, CBD has no psychoactive properties if it doesn't contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) as well.

The product description describes how the gummies are "vegan and vegetarian-friendly, as well as free from THC, sulphates and GMOs (genetically modified organisms).”

As well as being sold on Amazon, Cannaray CBD products are stocked in Superdrug, Holland & Barrett and Tesco, and carry a Claudia Winkleman range.

Caroline said that she began noticing her sleep improving after she began taking them on a daily basis.

But she was left devastated after the random drugs test at work.

She said: "I work in quite a senior position in the legal department so they do random drug testing.

"I had the test in the afternoon and then I had to go into a meeting with human resources.

"I was sent home and not allowed to talk to anyone from work.

"I had to put an out-of-office message on that I was off due to 'personal reasons'."

Caroline said all she ever wanted to do was to get better sleep, and feels "resentful" of her situation.

She said she has explained the situation to her workplace - whom she says have been understanding - but they need to do their due diligence.

Until her results come back, Caroline is unsure what to do.

She has filed complaints with Cannaray, as well as Food Standards Agency (FSA), Trading Standards, and Advertising Standards Agency (ASA), accusing Cannaray of false advertising and mislabelling.

Cannaray responded to her complaint, saying that they reviewed the batch she had ordered and the report confirmed that the product's levels of THC were non-detectable.

The company recommended that Caroline discuss her results with a healthcare professional in case any other medications she takes may have produced a false positive.

Caroline said: "Coming from a background in food manufacturing, I have challenged the robustness of their tests and I've pushed back."

She added: "The company's claims that it doesn't contain THC are more credible because Claudia endorses it.

"I'm not like a huge fan, but I thought it must be OK because such a high-profile person was influencing it.

"I feel resentful. It's not like I went off and made a silly decision on a night out.

"I'm a hermit. When I'm not working, all I ever do is stay home and watch movies with my little girl.

"I have one single glass of prosecco a week. I couldn't be more 'clean living'.

"I have my dream job. I've been there a long time and there's no other role I'd rather be doing.

"And now I could be looking at dismissal, over some ridiculous gummies that are 'loved by Claudia Winkleman'."

Cannaray has been contacted for comment.

Medicines made from cannabis plants or synthetic cannabis can be used to treat a range of conditions – such as multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and chronic pain.