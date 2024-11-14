Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan borough mother who needed a quick Caesarean after discovering she had aggressive breast cancer in pregnancy is celebrating her daughter’s first birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Hudson, a 34-year-old lawyer, and her husband Sam, were told the devastating news she had the disease as they were preparing for the birth of their first child.

Medics realised Mrs Hudson, who was 36 weeks pregnant, would need fast treatment and so organised a Caesarean section just a few days after she was diagnosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baby Aurora was delivered safe and well at 37 weeks and is celebrating her first birthday today, Thursday November 14.

Laura Hudson with husband Sam and baby Aurora

Mrs Hudson, from Astley, said she first thought something was wrong when she felt a lump in her right breast.

“I wasn’t looking for it and I thought it was a bit strange, though I know that changes happen in pregnancy,” she said.

“I thought I’d just get it checked at the doctor.

“The GP thought it was most likely to do with pregnancy and said to come back in two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At that next appointment, I thought it had got bigger and the doctor agreed and sent off the request for further checks.”

Within two weeks, Mrs Hudson was undergoing further scans and medics quickly realised she had aggressive disease.

“The consultant said it was cancer,” Mrs Hudson said. “Sam and I were so shocked because it’s not something you expect, especially during pregnancy.

“My first thought was for my baby.”

Mrs Hudson was given a mammogram and medics wanted her to start treatment as soon as possible because the lump had grown so quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was seen at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust’s cancer centre at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan, on the same site where she received her maternity care.

“The tumour was about 2cm at the start and went up to 4.5cm by 8.6cm on the mammogram – it had grown significantly,” Mrs Hudson explained.

“They wanted to make sure we could get the baby out, and then start treatment ASAP to try and shrink it before having any surgery.

“It was grade three, so quite aggressive.”

Mrs Hudson delivered Aurora and was able to spend time with her. She then needed chemotherapy, followed by a mastectomy and reconstruction of her right breast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 15 sessions of radiotherapy were also needed and Mrs Hudson is now on the drug tamoxifen to try and prevent the cancer coming back.

“They gave me an option, so they said that we could do a lumpectomy, but because of the size of the tumour, they would have had to have taken quite a big margin anyway,” Mrs Hudson said.

“It was very much probably the best option to agree to have the mastectomy because of the size of the tumour and because it had been growing quickly.”

Mrs Hudson says she “couldn’t be happier” and scans now show she is cancer free, although she will continue to have checks at the Christie centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aurora has been amazing. She’s made the last year worth going through all that awful stage, because it now feels like it didn’t happen, which is really strange,” she said.

“It was hard, definitely at the beginning and after surgery, because I was so exhausted during chemo that it was hard to look after her some days.

“Luckily, my mum lives 10 minutes away, so she has been amazing. She’s got such an amazing bond with Aurora.

“I think you always get a bit of mum guilt when you feel like you can’t look after them, and especially after surgery, I couldn’t pick her up for quite a while. However, she’s developing and she’s doing so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She started a couple of days ago doing peekaboo on her own.

“Whenever I was having a particularly tough moment, I’d focus on Aurora.

“She’s my aurora in the truest sense of the word, a beautiful light in the dark.”

Mrs Hudson has decided to have her other breast removed as a preventative measure next year, saying: “It (the cancer) still might come back… I’d like to at least do everything that I think I can possibly do to try and prevent it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We don’t know what this means for having more children in the future, but we are so lucky to have had Aurora – other women are not so lucky.

“I’m now entirely focused on recovery and my future with Sam and Aurora.

“There’s so much I want to do, and I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

Mr Hudson, who is also a lawyer, and some of the couple’s friends have raised thousands of pounds for the Christie Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Hudson said: “At every point of my journey – from diagnosis and Aurora’s birth to my cancer treatment – I felt very safe and cared for by the NHS.

“I brought her in to see them (the staff) on the last day, and they were so happy to see her, it was quite an emotional moment. I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done for me.”

Dr Claire Kelly, Mrs Hudson’s consultant at the Christie, said: “Laura is an inspirational woman and, by sharing her story, she is raising awareness as well.

“A lump is not the only symptom of breast cancer, so it’s important that people check themselves regularly and know what’s normal for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are really grateful that Laura and her loved ones have chosen to raise money for our charity.

“It provides services above and beyond what the NHS funds. Donations make a huge difference to the care that the Christie can provide for patients and their families.”