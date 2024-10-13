Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan mum has embarked on a worldwide mission in memory of her brother.

Nina Smith, from Whelley, was preparing to begin her studies at Edge Hill University in 2021 when she received a knock at the door with the tragic news that her only brother Will had taken his life at the age of 30, leaving his wife Vicki and daughter Paige, five.

Determined not to postpone her studies, Nina, who had been a primary school teacher for 10 years and has two young daughters, decided to continue despite her grief, with her course beginning just four days after her brother’s funeral.

Nina with her completed report

She graduated with a distinction in MSc sport, physical activity and mental health and went on to study for a PhD at Edge Hill.

Nina worked tirelessly during her degree, channelling her passion into advancing suicide prevention training on a global scale.

She earned a prestigious Churchill Fellowship, which empowers individuals to drive change by learning from international innovations and applying those insights back in the UK.

Nina has already visited Australia and has travelled to the United States, studying effective school programs and collaborating with leading organizations like Orygen Youth Health in Australia and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to enhance her understanding of suicide prevention in educational settings.

Nina Smith and her brother Will, who died by suicide

Nina presented her newly published Churchill Fellowship report on school-based suicide prevention strategies at the inaugural "Let's Talk About Suicide" conference.

This landmark event was the first suicide prevention conference for Blackpool and Lancashire, organized by Solace Empowerment Charity Lancashire in collaboration with Blackpool Council.

Her fellowship proposal stemmed from her school-based research at Edge Hill University, supported by a bursary from Everton in the Community, the charity of Everton Football Club.

She designed and delivered workshops on self-harm and suicide prevention for girls aged 14–16, all with experiences of self-harm or suicidal behaviour.

Her dedication to change has also gained support from the 3 Dads Walking campaign, which advocates for making suicide prevention a mandatory part of the UK school curriculum.

Nina said: “I spent a lot of time with students who had attempted to take their own lives and those who had self-harmed and were quite unwell, I spent a lot of time with the teachers too. What I found was teachers had no training or time and no experience and schools who had no funding were expected to manage and teach children who were unwell.

"The response to the report has been overwhelming, I’ve been really heartened. There were moments when I was travelling that I could feel my brother with me, I’m sure he’d be very proud.”

You can access Nina’s report here: https://www.churchillfellowship.org/ideas-experts/ideas-library/school-based-suicide-prevention-strategies/