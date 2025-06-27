A Wigan mum diagnosed with cancer just weeks after her son’s birth is now free from the disease thanks to a liver transplant.

Vicki Steyert, 37, was only the second person in the country to have a liver transplant for advanced bowel cancer.

She followed in the footsteps of fellow Wiganer Bianca Perea, 32, who is also now cancer-free after her transplant.

Vicki, who has been married to Rob for nine years, went to the doctor when she was pregnant with her second son Charlie in summer 2020, after noticing her bowel habits had changed and there was blood in her poo.

Vicki Steyert with her family

Blood and stool samples were taken, but the results did not show anything was wrong.

She also had frequent urinary tract infections, which continued after giving birth to Charlie.

She had a scan of her bladder in May 2021 and the radiographer spotted abnormalities on her liver by chance.

Vicki Steyert

Vicki, who also has an older son named Alex, said: “They called me back the same day and then a CT scan and colonoscopy confirmed that I had advanced bowel cancer that had spread to my liver.

"Charlie was just six weeks old at the time, so the cancer had been there throughout my pregnancy. It’s a miracle I had no complications and a healthy baby.”

Vicki was referred to The Christie’s treatment centre in Wigan and was told that, because of the spread of the cancer, her treatment would be palliative.

She said: “I was only 33 and a mum to a newborn and a four-year-old, so even though I had suspected that something was wrong, to be given that news was devastating.”

Vicki, who works in pharmacy deployment, started on chemotherapy and a targeted treatment called panitumumab in August 2021. Her cancer markers, which had initially been at 500, came right down to three.

Her team was so pleased with her progress that they looked into whether she was eligible to have part of her liver removed (a resection) to try and get rid of the cancer.

Unfortunately, after many scans, she was told this was not possible as her cancer had spread too far.

Vicki got a second opinion from a surgeon in Scotland, who confirmed she was not eligible, but said the NHS was going to offer liver transplants to certain patients with bowel cancer and she might be eligible for that.

Vicki had to be doing well on treatment for two years before she could be considered for the operation and she hit this milestone in August 2023. In total, she had around 60 sessions of treatment.

She was added to the waiting list in February 2024 and had surgery at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the summer.

Vicki said: “My team at Leeds didn’t just look after me, they thought about my family as well. They gave me a children’s book so that we could talk to Alex about what was going on. We thought he might be a bit freaked out but loved it and brought it to school to show his friends.”

Unfortunately, her recovery after the operation was not straightforward – the first liver transplant did not work, so she had an emergency transplant a few days later.

She had quite a few complications and was in hospital for around four months.

But her second surgery was successful and Vicki’s most recent scans show she is still cancer-free.

“When people say that cancer is a rollercoaster, they’re not wrong,” said Vicki.

“I’ve been through so many highs and lows throughout this whole experience. Because I was in hospital for so long, I missed the whole summer with my boys and Charlie’s first day of school. “My family have been brilliant throughout my recovery. Alex and Charlie were such superstars – both jumping out of their seats to fetch things for me or look after me when I got up.

"It’s taken a while but I’m getting there. I’ve been enjoying family days out and we’re hoping to go abroad for a holiday – the boys are desperate to get back on a plane again.

“I’m so grateful to both families who agreed to donate their loved one’s liver – they’ve given me the greatest gift.

"I can’t thank my teams at The Christie and Leeds enough for giving me a second chance at life. Dr Marti, my Christie consultant, really listened to me and understood what I needed. I always felt like she was in my corner, which made all the difference. Being able to have my cancer treatment close to home at The Christie at Wigan was also great. The nurses were brilliant and looked after me so well.”

Dr Kalena Marti, Vicki’s consultant oncologist at The Christie, said: “It’s brilliant to see that Vicki is now doing so well after everything she’s been through.

“Although not everyone with bowel cancer that’s spread to the liver will be able to have a transplant, it’s amazing that we can now offer them to eligible patients who otherwise would have limited treatment options.”

Dr Rebecca Jones, Vicki’s hepatologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “This program is a new one and still in its early days, but we’re delighted with how Vicki is getting on. Transplantation is successful for most recipients but, when serious complications arise, such as those that Vicki experienced, it can be a long road to recovery. Vicki faced everything with a fortitude, determination and resilience that inspired us all.

"Everyone who looked after her looks forward to seeing her in the outpatient setting now, hearing of her excursions with her family and watching her return to a more normal life.

"As Vicki’s story clearly shows, organ donation saves lives. It’s important that people sign up to the NHS Organ Donor Register and make their decision known to their loved ones. Families will always be consulted on any decisions around organ donation.”