Wigan mum shares her hope in darkness to support NHS campaign
Ellie Palma-Cass, who is the founder of Wigan-based suicide prevention organisation Epic Hope, is endorsing the Shining a Light on Suicide campaign.
Ellie had a difficult childhood and began experiencing suicidal thoughts at the age of 12.
It is something that followed her into adulthood and, as a mum of two young children, Ellie came close to taking her own life when feelings of hopelessness threatened to overwhelm her.
Ellie said: “I suffered a lot of trauma and things that went wrong in my childhood and teen years. Suicidal thoughts really followed me through most of my young adult life. It was always so powerful. It was like a big black dark cloud upon me.
“By the time I got to 30, that’s when I hit rock bottom. I just thought ‘I can’t do this anymore and I’ve got to end it’. I wanted to take my life.
“I was so close to it, and I just cried out for help. I spoke to close friends and with their help and help from my GP I very slowly came back from that place.”
Despite further setbacks in her life including spinal surgery and a serious road accident, Ellie has thrown herself into her work which includes founding Epic Hope.
This organisation is dedicated to creating supportive and safe spaces for people in Wigan and Leigh struggling with their mental health or who are worried about someone who is.
It offers free resources to help guide them towards the care they need.
Ellie wants people who are struggling and feel like they have hit rock bottom to know that she’s been there, and that with the right support your life can change for the better.
That’s why she is sharing her Story of Hope as part of the NHS Greater Manchester’s Shining a Light on Suicide campaign.
It aims to bring the issue of suicide out of the dark, break stigma and help people find the support they need.
Like Ellie, a number of Greater Manchester residents have generously shared their stories of struggling with suicidal thoughts to bring hope to others who may be struggling.
Ellie added: “If you’re a person that has struggled, please don’t feel like you’re a failure. If you are surrounded with the right people who have your back, and you know where to go for the right support, it is always going to be there when you need it.
“I do have times when I feel suicidal, but I think I’ve learned to manage that little part of myself. There is so much more to me. I’m so glad I’m here and I am so glad that I’m alive. I found my faith and over all the years my faith has probably kept me alive.
“If somebody hears my story and thinks ‘nobody feels this rock bottom,’ I’ve been there. But the next day something can happen to bring you out of that depression and change your life for the better.”
