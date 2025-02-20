A Wigan mum has shared her personal experiences of living with thoughts of suicide to support an NHS campaign.

Ellie Palma-Cass, who is the founder of Wigan-based suicide prevention organisation Epic Hope, is endorsing the Shining a Light on Suicide campaign.

Ellie had a difficult childhood and began experiencing suicidal thoughts at the age of 12.

It is something that followed her into adulthood and, as a mum of two young children, Ellie came close to taking her own life when feelings of hopelessness threatened to overwhelm her.

Ellie said: “I suffered a lot of trauma and things that went wrong in my childhood and teen years. Suicidal thoughts really followed me through most of my young adult life. It was always so powerful. It was like a big black dark cloud upon me.

“By the time I got to 30, that’s when I hit rock bottom. I just thought ‘I can’t do this anymore and I’ve got to end it’. I wanted to take my life.

“I was so close to it, and I just cried out for help. I spoke to close friends and with their help and help from my GP I very slowly came back from that place.”

Despite further setbacks in her life including spinal surgery and a serious road accident, Ellie has thrown herself into her work which includes founding Epic Hope.

This organisation is dedicated to creating supportive and safe spaces for people in Wigan and Leigh struggling with their mental health or who are worried about someone who is.

It offers free resources to help guide them towards the care they need.

Ellie wants people who are struggling and feel like they have hit rock bottom to know that she’s been there, and that with the right support your life can change for the better.

That’s why she is sharing her Story of Hope as part of the NHS Greater Manchester’s Shining a Light on Suicide campaign.

It aims to bring the issue of suicide out of the dark, break stigma and help people find the support they need.

Like Ellie, a number of Greater Manchester residents have generously shared their stories of struggling with suicidal thoughts to bring hope to others who may be struggling.

Ellie added: “If you’re a person that has struggled, please don’t feel like you’re a failure. If you are surrounded with the right people who have your back, and you know where to go for the right support, it is always going to be there when you need it.

“I do have times when I feel suicidal, but I think I’ve learned to manage that little part of myself. There is so much more to me. I’m so glad I’m here and I am so glad that I’m alive. I found my faith and over all the years my faith has probably kept me alive.

“If somebody hears my story and thinks ‘nobody feels this rock bottom,’ I’ve been there. But the next day something can happen to bring you out of that depression and change your life for the better.”

Judd Skelton, Strategic Commissioning Lead for Suicide Prevention and Bereavement Support for NHS Greater Manchester, said: “I want to thank Ellie for sharing her Story of Hope to support our Shining a Light on Suicide campaign.

"The more we talk, the more we can break that stigma, which is what our Shining a Light on Suicide campaign is all about.

“Suicidal thoughts are far more common than people realise and can happen for lots of different reasons.

"With the right help and support, your feelings can change, and you can overcome your suicidal thoughts.

"We hope that Stories of Hope like Ellie's, give people who may be struggling, hope that things can change for the better and encourage them to talk about how they are feeling to a trusted friend, work colleague, family member or their GP. If speaking to a stranger is easier, you can call the Samaritans, 24/7, just call 116 123. Or NHS 111, press 2 if you are worried about your mental health.

“However, talking about suicide isn’t always easy and it can be hard to know how to support someone who you think might be thinking of suicide. Our free 30-minute online training from Zero Suicide Alliance is designed to help people feel more confident talking to people about suicide and is something I would encourage everyone to take the time to complete.

“If you have lost someone to suicide, the Greater Manchester Bereavement Service is available to listen and help you find the right support. It’s a confidential service with dedicated suicide bereavement practitioners, who are there for you no matter how long it’s been since your loved one has died. You can access the service by calling 0161 9830902.”