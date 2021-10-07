Wigan mum shows her gratitude for hospice’s help after her baby daughter's death

Amy Bennett and her partner Kaine Dugdale, from Platt Bridge, were devastated by the death of little Ada Rose Dugdale in March last year.

But now they are organising an event in her honour to raise money for a memorial bench and for Derian House children’s hospice in Chorley, which supported them before and after Ada Rose died.

Amy, 26, said: “I want Ada to help other people and for her memory to live on. I want her to be able to help families that have gone through what we have.”

Amy and Kaine with baby Ada Rose

Amy’s waters broke in February last year when she was just 22 weeks and five days into the pregnancy, before the point at which many births become viable.

But she was able to wait until 23 weeks and one day, when an emergency Caesarean section was done at Royal Bolton Hospital on February 6, 2020.

Amy, who has three daughters and two sons, said: “She was such a bubbly little girl and cheeky. She kept all the nurses on their toes.”

But Ada Rose started to get bleeds on her brain and doctors said if she survived, she would have severe disabilities.

Ada Rose

She collapsed on March 5 and died just two days later.

The tot’s family had been supported by staff from Derian House children’s hospice, who attended meetings with consultants and helped with palliative care arrangements.

And as Amy and Kaine did not want their daughter to go straight to the mortuary alone, they were able to go to the hospice to spend time with her there.

Amy said: “She was in a cot with a cold mattress. Any time, even if it was four o’clock in the morning, I could be with her. There were sensory lights on for her.

“The way they took care of her, it was like she was still here. They didn’t just check on her, they would talk to her like she was still alive and tell her a story.”

Staff took hand and footprints of Ada Rose as keepsakes and helped with funeral arrangements.

The hospice made such a difference for the family that they now want to raise money and awareness of what it offers.

Amy said: “There are so many people who don’t know about Derian House and they are going through it alone, but they could have that support.”

Amy is organising a fund-raising night, which starts at 6pm on Friday, October 22 at Spring View Cricket Club.

Open to all the family, there will be a DJ, karaoke, games, children’s entertainer, Disney characters, face painting, buffet, auction and raffles.

The room will be decorated like a fairy tale and the event will have a Minnie Mouse theme, as Amy called Ada Rose “my little Minnie”.

The night will end with a balloon release and people can write messages, to be tied to them, in memory of anyone they have lost.

Money raised will be used to pay for a memorial bench, where people can remember Ada Rose and their loved ones, and for Derian House.

For free tickets, call Amy on 07521 077143.