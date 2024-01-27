Wigan mum to celebrate milestone birthday by competing in her first marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sally McFarlane, from Standish, will participate in the London Marathon in April and is aiming to raise £2,000 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice. Running the 26 miles has been on her bucket list to do before her 50th birthday in July and has the support of her husband Dave and daughter Darcey.

Sally said: “Dave ran the London Marathon for the hospice in 2002 so there is a healthy amount of competition to see if I can beat his time of 3hrs 52 mins! From now until April 21 I will be mainly running!

Sally McFarlane is participating in a marathon to raise funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

“I run with two local running groups - ACF Forklifts Running Club and Standish Globe Runners. Both groups are amazing and running with others is what is getting me through my training plan.”

Standish Globe Runners meet on the Globe Inn car park on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6.15pm, as well as Sundays at 9.15am. A walking group is also set to be launched at the end of January, meeting at 10am every Tuesday.

A Bonkers Bingo event at Standish Social Club has also been arranged to help with her fund-raising effort and will take place on February 9. Tickets cost £10 and are available for purchase through Sally or at the club’s bar.

Sally said: “These much needed funds will allow the hospice to support our local community, when people need help the most. Please give if you can.”