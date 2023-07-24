The fund-raiser for Macmillan Cancer Support was held after Danielle Trafford, a mum-of-two from Poolstock, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 32.

She had chemotherapy in two stages earlier this year, as well as lumpectomy surgery in June, before being given the all-clear.

The run and ride began at Wigan's DW Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After enduring so many challenges, she was brought to tears when many of the runners and riders met at The Honeysuckle pub to congratulate her on coming through the treatment.

Her friend Karen Aitken even baked a superwoman cake.

Between fund-raising at the pub on Pool Street and sponsorship, they raised £9,143 for the charity.

Danielle now wants to encourage women of all ages to be vigilant and not shy away from getting checked if they find lumps or swellings, as well as any new or unusual changes to their breasts.

Danielle said: “As a mum of a relatively young age I know that this can affect anyone. The earlier they detect cancer, the better. There is more they can do and it’s easier to treat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea for the event came from friend Anthony Ward, who wanted to emulate a walk his father completed many years before he died.

Word spread quickly and soon an army of enthusiastic supporters from Wigan St Cuthbert’s RLFC – where Danielle’s son Kian plays – The Honeysuckle pub and beyond, decided to join in.

Many cycled the miles, but Anthony and a handful of others ran the distance.

Macmillan fund-raising manager John Rullo said: “When I found out about the challenge, I couldn’t have been more impressed by the ambition of everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anthony had come up with a really determined plan and every day more people wanted to get involved. Danielle was going through the hardest of times and the event seemed to become a focal point for people to show they care.

“They wanted to raise £5,000 and they just kept going to almost double that figure. It’s an amount that could fund over 280 hours of Macmillan nurses’ care.”

Danielle will continue treatment with radiotherapy and several friends, including Anthony, are planning a National Three Peaks Challenge in August.