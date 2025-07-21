A Wigan mum's concerns over how she will one day have to explain to her child that she was conceived by egg donation has sparked a book – and a bid to get more Government support for people like them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children’s entertainer Lisa Lundie, 47, is the inspiration for a motion being tabled at Wigan full council this Wednesday (July 23) after realising how tricky it may be when the moment comes to tell daughter Gabrielle where she came from.

That includes how to phrase such a complex scientific concept to a youngster, and also what her emotional reaction could be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa's own initial response has been to write a children’s book, called The Most Precious Gift, which features a chicken who can’t lay eggs and so another kind hen gifts one of hers. It is hoped that this can be used not only by parents in Wigan who find themselves in these circumstances but all over the country or even the world.

Lisa Lundie (centre) with Couns Chris Ready and Shelley Guest who are proposing a seconding a motion at Wigan full council that will ask the Government to provide support for those who have had children via egg donation

Meanwhile, cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods at Wigan Council, Chris Ready, hopes the local authority can influence government policy.

Seconded by Coun Shelley Guest, his proposal is for “enhanced and ongoing support for families undergoing the egg donation process”. This should include: immediate financial assistance to help cover medical, legal, and counselling costs, plus access to information and emotional support services for all parties involved. In the long term is also calls for provision of age-appropriate resources and counselling for donor-conceived children as they grow, and specific support for families and donor-conceived individuals at the age of consent, including access to information about their genetic origins, where appropriate and legally permissible.

The motion wants to see guidance and support for parents navigating conversations about donor conception with their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every one in 153 children born in the UK are now conceived through egg or sperm donation.

Lisa said: “I and my husband Dave now have a little girl, Gabrielle, who turned three in January and is the result of a very long IVF journey.

"The final option that we had, really, was egg donation and this was something I had never considered, didn’t know anything about. So I did my research and they offer you counselling through Wigan Hospital before you go through the process and we decided, yep, this was going be for us and, unbelievably and amazingly, it worked first time.

"The law in the UK, and a few other countries, says that the donor-conceived child has the right at age 16 to find out basic information from the donor and then at 18 they get full access, so they find out name, address, contact details, but there’s very little support available on how to have that conversation with the child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You’re advised to tell them as early as possible but, as you can imagine, it’s a very difficult conversation. How do you open that dialogue?”

Which is where Lisa’s children’s book, which is going to be published on July 25 – World IVF Day – comes in.

Coun Ready said: “It’s hard enough to explain what adoption and IVF are to children, but there is support out there for that.

"Egg donation is really difficult to explain and hopefully, with this motion, we can break new ground and bring in more Government help.”