Wigan mums urged to seek mental health support as borough bucks trend for waiting times
While waiting times across the country are increasing, Wigan Psychological Well-being Service is able to see women much sooner than elsewhere.
The free service is operated by national adult health and social care charity Making Space.
A Freedom of Information request found the longest wait for support in England to be 319 days, but pregnant women or those who have recently given birth in the borough can expect to see a mental health professional within a couple of weeks.
Rebecca Molyneux, a psychological well-being practitioner, said: "Pregnancy and new parenthood can be a very vulnerable time. Disturbed sleep, money worries and the pressures of taking care of a new baby mean existing mental health conditions can worsen and many people develop anxiety or depression for the first time."
Appointments are available face-to-face or over the phone and help can be requested directly or via a GP.
The average wait for a first appointment is no longer than 18 days and women who are struggling with low mood, stress or increased anxiety may be seen as soon as the following week.
Ms Molyneux urged women to get support, as many new mothers are focused on their babies rather than their own well-being.
She said: "What I would say to these women is please don't leave it until things are desperate – the earlier you ask for support, the faster we can help you to turn things around.”