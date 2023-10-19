News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Wigan mums urged to seek mental health support as borough bucks trend for waiting times

New and expectant mums in Wigan have been promised rapid access to mental health support services.
By Matt Pennington
Published 19th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

While waiting times across the country are increasing, Wigan Psychological Well-being Service is able to see women much sooner than elsewhere.

The free service is operated by national adult health and social care charity Making Space.

Read More
Memories of childhood trauma inspired Wigan woman to pen her first novel
Pregnant women and new mothers can access mental wellbeing services much quicker in WiganPregnant women and new mothers can access mental wellbeing services much quicker in Wigan
Pregnant women and new mothers can access mental wellbeing services much quicker in Wigan
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Freedom of Information request found the longest wait for support in England to be 319 days, but pregnant women or those who have recently given birth in the borough can expect to see a mental health professional within a couple of weeks.

Rebecca Molyneux, a psychological well-being practitioner, said: "Pregnancy and new parenthood can be a very vulnerable time. Disturbed sleep, money worries and the pressures of taking care of a new baby mean existing mental health conditions can worsen and many people develop anxiety or depression for the first time."

Appointments are available face-to-face or over the phone and help can be requested directly or via a GP.

The average wait for a first appointment is no longer than 18 days and women who are struggling with low mood, stress or increased anxiety may be seen as soon as the following week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Molyneux urged women to get support, as many new mothers are focused on their babies rather than their own well-being.

She said: "What I would say to these women is please don't leave it until things are desperate – the earlier you ask for support, the faster we can help you to turn things around.”

Related topics:WiganEngland