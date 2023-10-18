Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shannen Goulding said her book Limbo explored the themes of love, loss, and the dangers of living in the in-between.

Writing under the pen name of SL Goulding, Limbo follows the journey of Chase, a troubled teenager searching for purpose in his life.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shannen Goulding has just published her first book, Limbo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannen, 25, said: "It's a work of fiction that delves into sensitive topics, which may trigger some readers. However, I believe it's important to speak about these issues and break the stigma around mental health.

"Throughout my life, I've encountered my fair share of bullying, both in school, out in public and online. These experiences served as the inspiration behind my book, where I explored the impact of bullying and shared my journey of resilience.

"Each character represents a different facet of my personality or the person I aspire to be.

"The book explores important themes and raises questions about the human experience.

Shannen Goulding has just published her first book, Limbo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm an advocate for mental health, and I hope that by sharing my story, I can bring comfort and strength to others who may be going through similar challenges, alongside a place to get away from reality and enter my book of fiction."

She added: "I’ve lived in Wigan my whole life and so has my family. Writing has always been my passion.

"Writing this book has been a cathartic process for me, allowing me to explore my emotions and find healing.”