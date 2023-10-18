News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Memories of childhood trauma inspired Wigan woman to pen her first novel

A Wigan woman used her memories of school bullying and mental health issues as the inspiration for her debut novel.
By Alan Weston
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shannen Goulding said her book Limbo explored the themes of love, loss, and the dangers of living in the in-between.

Writing under the pen name of SL Goulding, Limbo follows the journey of Chase, a troubled teenager searching for purpose in his life.

Read More
UPDATE: teenager arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following police cha...
Shannen Goulding has just published her first book, LimboShannen Goulding has just published her first book, Limbo
Shannen Goulding has just published her first book, Limbo
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shannen, 25, said: "It's a work of fiction that delves into sensitive topics, which may trigger some readers. However, I believe it's important to speak about these issues and break the stigma around mental health.

"Throughout my life, I've encountered my fair share of bullying, both in school, out in public and online. These experiences served as the inspiration behind my book, where I explored the impact of bullying and shared my journey of resilience.

"Each character represents a different facet of my personality or the person I aspire to be.

"The book explores important themes and raises questions about the human experience.

Shannen Goulding has just published her first book, LimboShannen Goulding has just published her first book, Limbo
Shannen Goulding has just published her first book, Limbo
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm an advocate for mental health, and I hope that by sharing my story, I can bring comfort and strength to others who may be going through similar challenges, alongside a place to get away from reality and enter my book of fiction."

She added: "I’ve lived in Wigan my whole life and so has my family. Writing has always been my passion.

"Writing this book has been a cathartic process for me, allowing me to explore my emotions and find healing.”

Limbo is available from bookshops and also as an e-book.

Related topics:MemoriesWiganWriting