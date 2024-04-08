Wigan pharmacy is among the first in the country to offer MMR jab in pilot project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From today, 15 pharmacies across Greater Manchester – including Hollowood Chemist, on Mesnes Street, Wigan – will be taking part in a North West pilot offering the jab to support a national call to increase MMR vaccinations.

They are joining 28 others in the North West to be the first in the country to take part in the trial.

It means anyone aged five or over who has missed the MMR vaccine can walk into the pharmacies to get their jab.

The MMR jab is available in certain pharmacies in a pilot project

No appointment is needed, but there may be a wait for the pharmacist to become available and if the pharmacist is booked up, they may be invited to return at a planned appointment.

Aneet Kapoor, chairman of the Pharmacy Local Professional Network, said: “Our pharmacists are highly skilled in administering vaccinations, providing healthcare advice and reassuring patients, helping to answer any questions they may have about the MMR vaccine and ensuring individuals make informed decisions about their health.

“The changes in healthcare delivery, technology and patient needs mean that the role of community pharmacists is evolving. We are increasingly becoming even more integral to the health of our communities, expanding what clinical services we offer and providing a greater focus on patient-centred care and public health initiatives aimed at promoting health and preventing disease.”

Dr Helen Wall, clinical director for population health at NHS Greater Manchester, said: “Measles is one of the most infectious diseases in the world and can cause serious harm to adults and children of all ages.

“Just two doses of the MMR vaccine can give life-long protection against becoming seriously unwell, so with cases of measles on the rise, it’s not worth the risk of going without this vital protection.

“Two doses of the MMR vaccine are needed for maximum life-long protection, with the first dose given around a person’s first birthday and the second dose given at around three years and four months. However, anyone can catch up at any age on any missed doses and it’s never too late to protect yourself.