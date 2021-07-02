Wigan pub offering free CPR and defibrillator courses

Real Crafty, on Upper Dicconson Street, is offering 10 weeks of tuition for people wanting to learn what to do in a medical emergency when someone has a cardiac arrest.

Liam Hook, Ben Cusick and Sophie Nicholson try out the CPR training course

The importance of CPR was recently underlined in shocking circumstances when Danish football star Christian Eriksen suddenly collapsed on the pitch during a Euro 2020 match.

Despite that, the team at the pub says too many people still do not know how to do CPR properly or would not be confident enough to step in when was needed.

Manager Ben Cusick said: “I would like to get as many local people as we possibly can trained in this simple, life-saving skill.

“Although people see CPR on the telly and think they know how to deliver high-quality CPR we can improve the outcome with some simple tools and teaching.

“It’s all about the quality of the compressions.

“People don’t understand the mechanics of what they are actually doing, which is completely understandable.

“Unfortunately a lot of people end up delivering CPR with the ambulance service telling them what to do over the phone when they have rung up because someone has had a cardiac arrest.

“That’s not the best learning environment.

“CPR can be the difference between life and death, it’s as simple as that.”

The course will take participants through the basics of CPR and using an automatic defibrillator, which sends electric shocks or pulses to the heart to restart its normal rhythm.

The training is being offered on Wednesday evenings for 10 weeks, running up to August 25.

Real Crafty says it will assess what to do if there is still demand to learn CPR and defibrillator use after that.

The courses run from 6.30pm until 9pm. To sign up for one of the sessions, email [email protected]

Children aged over 14 can do the training but they must be accompanied by an adult.