Users of social care services in Wigan are less happy with the care they receive than the average in the North West, new figures show.

A national survey of social care users found 65.8 per cent of 485 respondents in Wigan said they were satisfied with the care they received.

This was​ lower than the average of 66.8 per cent across the North West.

Across England, 65.4 per cent of recipients of care said they were satisfied with the service they get.

However, this ranged from 88.3 per cent in Warwickshire, to 52.3 per cent in Trafford, suggesting significant regional variation.

Melanie Williams, president of ADASS, a membership organisation that represents those working in adult social care, said: "It’s positive to hear social care is working well for many people that can access it, but this report confirms variation exists in care and support according to where people live and that needs to change.

"It also shows carers are under great pressure, often being forced to pick up the pieces due to a care system which isn’t fully meeting people’s needs."

The data, from the Adult Social Care Outcomes Framework, also asked service users a series of questions about their quality of life, inviting them to give a score out of 24.

In Wigan, care services received an average score of 19.3, ranking it joint ninth in the North West.

As well as those who receive care, the survey was also open to carers themselves.

Of the 195 carers who took part in Wigan, 36.2 per cent said they were satisfied with social services.

In the North West, 37.3 per cent of carers were also satisfied, slightly more than the 36.7 per cent across England.

Ms Williams said changes made in the recent Budget to employers' National Insurance contribution and National Living Wage increases could further harm the social care sector, creating a shortfall of around £1.3bn.

She added: "Fewer people will be able to draw on care and support to help them stay independent and well, including a reduction in support for family carers."

She welcomed the Government's plan for a National Care Service, but warned it needs to be "fully funded", and "co-produced with people with lived experience of care and support".

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said tackling the changes facing adult social care was vital to the Government's plans for growth.

"That is why we are taking the first steps towards building a National Care Service by introducing legislation that will establish the first ever fair pay agreement for care professionals and increasing the Carer’s Allowance earnings threshold by over £2,300 - the biggest rise since the 1970s.

"Alongside this, we are giving local authorities an additional £3.5bn in 2025-26, including a £680m increase in the social care grant to support the sector."