Wigan ranked below the North West average for social care satisfaction
A national survey of social care users found 65.8 per cent of 485 respondents in Wigan said they were satisfied with the care they received.
This was lower than the average of 66.8 per cent across the North West.
Across England, 65.4 per cent of recipients of care said they were satisfied with the service they get.
However, this ranged from 88.3 per cent in Warwickshire, to 52.3 per cent in Trafford, suggesting significant regional variation.
Melanie Williams, president of ADASS, a membership organisation that represents those working in adult social care, said: "It’s positive to hear social care is working well for many people that can access it, but this report confirms variation exists in care and support according to where people live and that needs to change.
"It also shows carers are under great pressure, often being forced to pick up the pieces due to a care system which isn’t fully meeting people’s needs."
The data, from the Adult Social Care Outcomes Framework, also asked service users a series of questions about their quality of life, inviting them to give a score out of 24.
In Wigan, care services received an average score of 19.3, ranking it joint ninth in the North West.
As well as those who receive care, the survey was also open to carers themselves.
Of the 195 carers who took part in Wigan, 36.2 per cent said they were satisfied with social services.
In the North West, 37.3 per cent of carers were also satisfied, slightly more than the 36.7 per cent across England.
