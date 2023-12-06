News you can trust since 1853
Wigan residents receive ‘fakeaway’ leaflet to highlight risks of children being overweight or obese

Residents in Wigan are being delivered a leaflet that will educate them on the risks of child obesity.
By Matt Pennington
Published 6th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Dropping through doors between now and December 18, the colourful pamphlet is designed to look like a takeaway menu but instead suggests key reasons why Greater Manchester children could become overweight or obese.

The initiative has been launched by the NHS in order to uncover the truth, with 39 per cent of children becoming overweight or obese by the age of 11.

The fakeaway leaflet has been designed to educate families on child obesityThe fakeaway leaflet has been designed to educate families on child obesity
Alongside the booklet, hard-hitting social graphics and campaign billboards are being placed across the borough.

The images play on restrictions that might affect childhood obesity, for example access to green spaces, cost-of-living and easy access to takeaway food.

Jane Pilkington, director of population health at NHS Greater Manchester, said: “The impacts of childhood obesity last all too predictably through life: a child who is obese at aged five and 10 is more likely to be obese as an adult and therefore will experience health complications.

“Nowhere is this more apparent than in urban areas across our city-region which have a high density of fast-food outlets, where residents are saturated with junk food ads.  Healthy food choices can be up to three times more expensive than unhealthy and less nutritious options.

“And that’s why this work is so important - it’s time for an honest look at childhood obesity in Greater Manchester, starting with sharing this survey far and wide and giving as many people as possible, the chance to have their say.”

To take part in the survey, visit www.therealpicture.org and to download the ‘fakeaway’ leaflet, go to https://we.tl/t-D1BeDphita

