Wigan residents receive ‘fakeaway’ leaflet to highlight risks of children being overweight or obese
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dropping through doors between now and December 18, the colourful pamphlet is designed to look like a takeaway menu but instead suggests key reasons why Greater Manchester children could become overweight or obese.
The initiative has been launched by the NHS in order to uncover the truth, with 39 per cent of children becoming overweight or obese by the age of 11.
Alongside the booklet, hard-hitting social graphics and campaign billboards are being placed across the borough.
The images play on restrictions that might affect childhood obesity, for example access to green spaces, cost-of-living and easy access to takeaway food.
Jane Pilkington, director of population health at NHS Greater Manchester, said: “The impacts of childhood obesity last all too predictably through life: a child who is obese at aged five and 10 is more likely to be obese as an adult and therefore will experience health complications.