Wigan residents reminded to order repeat prescriptions in time for bank holiday weekend

Karen O’Brien, chief pharmacist for NHS England – North West, has advised that any repeat prescriptions due over the May bank holiday will need to be ordered by Friday, April, 26.

Pharmacies may have limited opening hours and many will be closed on Monday, May 6, making it more challenging for people to access medicines at short notice.

Ms O’Brien said: “Keeping your medicine cabinets stocked, knowing when your GP practice is open and planning for repeat prescriptions that are due will ensure you can make the most of the bank holiday weekend.

“Running out of your usual medication can have serious consequences, especially if you use them to control a heart condition, breathing problems or have a health condition such as diabetes.”

Dr Paula Cowan, medical director for primary care for NHS England – North West, said: “If you take regular medications, for whatever reason, and if you are due a repeat prescription in the week leading up to May bank holiday weekend, please remember to always request your repeat via your practice or the NHS app by Friday, April 26.

“This enables your GP practice and pharmacy to have your repeat medication ready in time for you. This is particularly important ahead of bank holiday weekends. Please help us to help you and avoid any gaps in your medication.”

Each bank holiday the NHS 111 phone service sees huge increases in calls from people who need urgent repeat prescriptions.

Over last year’s May bank holiday, 25,978 calls were received by the NHS 111 service, up 24 per cent on the 20,913 111 calls received the weekend before. There was a 96 per cent increase in the number of calls for repeat prescriptions.

Paul Johnston, senior service delivery manager for NHS 111, said: “We know that during bank holidays when the public has less access to GPs and pharmacies, they rely more on us to help them. I want to reassure people that we have plenty of health advisors available to assist, but it’s likely that the waiting time will be longer during the bank holiday weekend.

“Equally, calls for prescription medicine often go up dramatically, so we urge people to think ahead and ensure they have enough before the weekend.

“As an alternative, NHS 111 online can provide a wide range of health advice. We always recommend it ahead of calling us, as you’ll be able to get the same information without having to wait.”

As well as ordering repeat medications, the NHS app allows people to book and cancel appointments at their GP practice, view their health record and get health advice, searching NHS information and advice on hundreds of conditions and treatments.

Over the May bank holiday, urgent and emergency care services will be open as normal.

People should call 999 or attend A&E only for a life or limb-threatening emergency.