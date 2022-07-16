Wigan residents urged not to travel during heatwave

With temperatures expected to top 35 degrees in Greater Manchester on Tuesday, people who do need to travel are advised to allow extra time for journeys and stay hydrated.

Sean Dyball, head of customer experience at Transport for Greater Manchester, said: “It’s great to see the sun shining in Greater Manchester, but the extreme heat we are set to experience over the next few days can have a serious impact on both transport services and people’s health.

People are being urged not to travel during the heatwave if possible

“Due to the extremely high temperatures expected, we are advising people not to travel during next week’s heatwave unless it is necessary.

“If you do need to travel during the heatwave, please make sure you take plenty of water with you to stay hydrated and also allow extra time for your journey – just in case there are any delays on the roads or on the public transport networks.

“I’d also call on passengers to keep an eye out for more vulnerable travellers and offer people a seat if you see them struggling in the hot weather.”

Public transport users are encouraged to leave more time for journeys, drink water, carry a fan, travel at quieter times and look out for other passengers.

Drivers are advised to check their tyres, make sure they have sunglasses, keep an eye on the engine temperature and have plenty of water.

Roads may be busier and journeys may take longer, and they are reminded to never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially children and animals.

Cyclists and walkers are advised to avoid travelling during the hottest parts of the day – between 11am and 3pm – to stay in the shade, apply sunscreen and remain hydrated while on the move.

On Monday and Tuesday Metrolink will run a 12-minute schedule, with double-trams operating. High temperatures can cause rail tracks to buckle, so trams will run at lower speeds.

Several sporting events are set to take place over the coming days and attendees are advised to allow extra time and check service details ahead of travelling.

They include the Women's Euro 2022 match between Sweden and Portugal taking place at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday.