North West Cancer Research has launched its summer initiative Think Again, which encourages people to wear sunscreen daily and to take other preventative steps, even when at home in the UK.

Skin cancer rates in the North West are 10 per cent higher than the rest of the country, with Cumbria recording the highest numbers on average.

North West Cancer Research is reminding people to use sunscreen this summer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two types of skin cancer – melanoma and non-melanoma. Common symptoms include moles changing in shape or size or new ones appearing.

Non-melanoma skin cancer is usually associated with those who spend a lot of time in the sun and is most commonly recognised by a lump or discoloured patch of skin that does not disappear and slowly progresses over months or years.

Skin cancer specialist Sarah Allinson, professor of cancer biology at Lancaster University, said: “There are various signs and symptoms, such as changes in moles or new lesions appearing, but it’s important to know what’s normal for you. Even if something looks like it’s nothing, but it’s abnormal for you, go and get it checked.

“Understanding your risk factor is also important so, for example, a fair-skinned, freckly person will have a higher chance of developing skin cancer than someone with perhaps darker skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, this does not mean that darker skinned people are free from risk and it’s vital that everyone, regardless of their skin type, take the appropriate measures to protect themselves, both at home this summer and when on holiday abroad.”

Alastair Richards, CEO of North West Cancer Research, had surgery to remove a non-melanoma cancer in 2021. He said: “As a country, and particularly within the region, we tend to think that, unless we’re lying on a sunny beach on holiday, then we don’t need to wear sunscreen. This could not be further from the truth and it’s worrying how many people still believe this myth and fail to protect their skin on a daily basis.