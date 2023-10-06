Wigan residents warned persistent cough could be sign of something more serious
NHS England’s Help Us, Help You campaign uses television, radio, online adverts and social media to increase knowledge of the main symptom of lung cancer.
The ads feature people with a persistent cough and aims to encourage people experiencing this to contact their GP practice.
NHS data shows more than 6,021 people in the North West are diagnosed with lung cancer each year – 2,979 men and 3,042 women.
Louise Brown, clinical lead for lung cancer at Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance, said: “A cough is a common symptom for many things, but when you have a cough that doesn’t go away after three weeks or more, it could be a sign of cancer.
“This campaign aims to remind people with a long-standing cough and their loved ones not to be complacent and encourages them to get checked out.
“It’s likely nothing to be too worried about, but if it does turn out to be cancer, the earlier it is diagnosed, the easier it is to treat.
“Whenever anyone notices anything unusual for their bodies that they are worried could be cancer, it’s vital that they take action by contacting their GP practice.”
Other symptoms of lung cancer include: chest infections that keep coming back, coughing up blood, long-standing cough that gets worse, ache or pain when breathing or coughing, persistent breathlessness, persistent tiredness or lack of energy, and loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss.