NHS England’s Help Us, Help You campaign uses television, radio, online adverts and social media to increase knowledge of the main symptom of lung cancer.

The ads feature people with a persistent cough and aims to encourage people experiencing this to contact their GP practice.

The new NHS campaign urges people with persistent coughs to see their GP

NHS data shows more than 6,021 people in the North West are diagnosed with lung cancer each year – 2,979 men and 3,042 women.

Louise Brown, clinical lead for lung cancer at Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance, said: “A cough is a common symptom for many things, but when you have a cough that doesn’t go away after three weeks or more, it could be a sign of cancer.

“This campaign aims to remind people with a long-standing cough and their loved ones not to be complacent and encourages them to get checked out.

“It’s likely nothing to be too worried about, but if it does turn out to be cancer, the earlier it is diagnosed, the easier it is to treat.

“Whenever anyone notices anything unusual for their bodies that they are worried could be cancer, it’s vital that they take action by contacting their GP practice.”