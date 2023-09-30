Wigan schools and care home brew up a storm for the annual Macmillan coffee morning fund-raiser

Wigan folk of all ages put the kettle on to raise money for the annual Macmillan coffee morning charity event.

Among those taking part were St John’s CE Primary School, on Simpkin Street, Abram, where the reception class invited parents, carers and family members into school to enjoy tea, coffee and cake.

Children had been taking in donations of both shop-bought and homemade confectionery to sell at the event, with all proceeds going to Macmillan. The children also performed songs for the guests.

Year 10 pupils at St John Fisher High School held a coffee morning as part of a volunteer module and were supported by pupils from year 11.

On offer were hot drinks, cakes and a variety of craftwork made by the pupils. There were also speeches and four quizzes.

Meanwhile at Shawcross Care Home in Ashton, residents, their families and councillors were invited to go along and enjoy a brew.

Macmillan's coffee morning is the charity’s biggest fund-raising event to support people living with cancer

People all over the UK hosted their own coffee morning and donations raised on the day were made to Macmillan. Last year’s event raised over £12m and the charity hopes to top that this year.

